Wednesday, 13 September, 2023, 9:42 AM
IU issues open notice to gather information

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

KUSHTIA, Sept 12: The authorities of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia have issued an 'open notice' for all of its students with a view to gathering information regarding the recent ragging incident allegedly by a group of students of the Human Resource Management department on September 2.
A press release, signed by IU Business Administration Faculty dean Professor M Shaiful Islam, was issued in this regard on Tuesday.
According to the press release, the university administration has issued the 'open notice' asking all students concerned to provide information about the torture on Tahmin Osman, a fresher of Human Resource Management department, to the probe committee for making a fair investigation report.
If anyone has any evidence or information about the torture of the student, he/she should be asked to submit it, in written form or in person, to the probe body convener, also business administration faculty dean, Professor Shaiful Islam's office by September 17. The identity of the informant will be kept confidential, the press release added.
Professor M Shaiful Islam said that they issued the 'open notice' to gather actual information from the students.
They would try to submit their investigation report in due time, he added.
IU acting registrar HM Ali Hasan said that the university authorities would take legal action against the accused involved in torturing the fresher after getting the probe report. Earlier, a group of students, including Hisham Nazir Shuvo, Mizanur Rahman Emon and Sheikh Salahuddin Shakib under 2021-22 academic session of the Human Resource Management department brought Tahmin Osman, a first year student of the same department, to Birshreshtha Hamidur Rahman Auditorium area after his orientation class on September 2 and tortured him mentally. They tortured him once again on September 3.    �UNB



