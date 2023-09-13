Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 September, 2023, 9:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

2 arrested over murder of Ctg AL leader

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 12: Police have arrested Jubo League activist Jasim and his son Mohammad Rahat, 23, the main accused in the murder case of Chattogram Awami League leader Mohammad Hossain Manna.
They were arrested from Bhairab Police Station area of Kishoreganj on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
More details will be announced at a press briefing on Tuesday night at 10:30 pm, Additional Deputy Commissioner (media and PR) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Spina Rani Pramanik told the media on Tuesday afternoon.
Manna, member of the organising committee of Saraipara Ward Awami League, was stabbed to death on Sunday on the road next to Saraipara Haji Ashraf Ali Road Madrasa (Lucky Hotel Galley) in Pahartali of Chattogram.
According to local sources, there was a dispute between local Jubo League leaders Jasim and Manna over the distribution of election money of Awami League MP Mohiuddin Bachchu in the recent by-election to Pahartoli Double Mooring parliamentary constituency.
Nurul Amin, a ward councillor of Ward-12, tried to resolve the dispute but failed. Jasim claimed that Manna embezzled Tk 8,000 brought for election        workers. There was also a fight between the two sides over the dispute. Later, Manna filed a case at Pahartali Police Station over the matter.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Death anniv
UNDP delegation meets Speaker
Four held with 52-kg hemp in Rajshahi
8 killed in 1,667 fire incidents in August: Fire Service
15 indicted in sr ASP Anisul Karim murder case
IU issues open notice to gather information
2 arrested over murder of Ctg AL leader
JCI Dhaka Independent’s 3rd general members’ meeting, training sessions held


Latest News
France orders Apple iPhone 12 sales halted over radiation
Argentina win without Messi, Bielsa's Uruguay fall in Ecuador
India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs to qualify for Final
Bangladesh poses add'l export potential of $22.5b for non-RMG products
Minor child 'killed after rape' in Jhenaidah
Saudi firm to invest $100 million in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel on Oct 28
Two drown in Satkhira pond
ECNEC approves Tk 4,283cr project to enhance facilities at Mongla Port
College student drowns in Dhaka College pond
Most Read News
Rare green comet Nishimura will be closest to earth Tuesday
President's APS Mamun first attacked ADC Harun: DB chief
Justice Obaidul Hassan made acting Chief Justice
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Belai Beel in existential crisis
'My husband assaults ADC Harun Sir first'
15 indicted over ASP Anisul murder
Neutrality can fortify the global position of Bangladesh
Challenges for digital banks in Bangladesh
Ragging menace must be stopped
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft