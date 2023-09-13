2 arrested over murder of Ctg AL leader





They were arrested from Bhairab Police Station area of Kishoreganj on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

More details will be announced at a press briefing on Tuesday night at 10:30 pm, Additional Deputy Commissioner (media and PR) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Spina Rani Pramanik told the media on Tuesday afternoon.

Manna, member of the organising committee of Saraipara Ward Awami League, was stabbed to death on Sunday on the road next to Saraipara Haji Ashraf Ali Road Madrasa (Lucky Hotel Galley) in Pahartali of Chattogram.

According to local sources, there was a dispute between local Jubo League leaders Jasim and Manna over the distribution of election money of Awami League MP Mohiuddin Bachchu in the recent by-election to Pahartoli Double Mooring parliamentary constituency.



CHATTOGRAM, Sept 12: Police have arrested Jubo League activist Jasim and his son Mohammad Rahat, 23, the main accused in the murder case of Chattogram Awami League leader Mohammad Hossain Manna.They were arrested from Bhairab Police Station area of Kishoreganj on Tuesday afternoon, police said.More details will be announced at a press briefing on Tuesday night at 10:30 pm, Additional Deputy Commissioner (media and PR) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Spina Rani Pramanik told the media on Tuesday afternoon.Manna, member of the organising committee of Saraipara Ward Awami League, was stabbed to death on Sunday on the road next to Saraipara Haji Ashraf Ali Road Madrasa (Lucky Hotel Galley) in Pahartali of Chattogram.According to local sources, there was a dispute between local Jubo League leaders Jasim and Manna over the distribution of election money of Awami League MP Mohiuddin Bachchu in the recent by-election to Pahartoli Double Mooring parliamentary constituency.Nurul Amin, a ward councillor of Ward-12, tried to resolve the dispute but failed. Jasim claimed that Manna embezzled Tk 8,000 brought for election workers. There was also a fight between the two sides over the dispute. Later, Manna filed a case at Pahartali Police Station over the matter. �UNB