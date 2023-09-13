Our tourism industry turning around







Despite local tourism has been growing by leaps and bounds, the government is apparently not showing an iota of interest in taking advantage of the post-pandemic tourism revival.



Bangladesh's first tourism master plan which was supposed to be in place by December 2022 has been put in the back burner until today and there is no sign in sight when this tourism master plan will be finalized.

However, Bangladesh Tourism Board has signed a 30-year master plan agreement with the international consulting firm IPE Global to develop the country's tourism sector at a cost of Tk 28.66 crore. It was hoped that if the tourism master plan is implemented, it will contribute 10% to the GDP.



But in the absence of such master plan our tourism industry operates in a haphazard way with bureaucratic attitude and without adequate number of tourism professionals mainly in the government-related institutions. Complicated problems related to issuing visas for foreign tourists have still remained unsolved.



But the government has been inclined for the development of country's tourism industry as it has been one of the largest sectors worldwide generating huge employment opportunities for people.



According to a report published in this daily on Monday, the government has concentrated on the development of the country's one of the most attractive tourist destinations, Sajek at a cost of Tk 48.31 crore for water supply and sanitation management.





Sajek is perched on hilltop that is around 2,500 feet high from the available water sources and water is only transported through lorries and other means of vehicles. As a result, availability of water at Sajek is quite expensive affecting the tourists and people living there alike.





We are in view that the government should pay attention to other tourist spots like Sajek across the country as Bangladesh is full of tourist attractions. It is situated in the north-east part of South Asia which is blessed with natural beauty, ranging from mountains, rivers, beaches, biodiversity, ancient archaeological sites, medieval monasteries to temples, pagodas, mosques, churches and many more.



Bangladesh has been ranked seventh out of 'top ten best value' travel destinations by Lonely Planet, a global leader of travel guidebook publisher. But in true sense, the whole Bangladesh is a classic hotspot of eco-tourism with diverse beauty and natural wonders.



Although there are lots of tourism places in Bangladesh, they have not been developed properly to lure foreign tourists. There are mostly local tourists visiting the places. As a result, tourism revenues have not lived up to the expectations.



We are in plea to the government to finalize the tourism master plan under which we believe our tourism sector will get a new lease of life.

Tourism industry in Bangladesh has turned around after a hiatus of more than three years due to Covid-19 pandemic. Tons of people have now started pouring into different tourist destinations across the country.Despite local tourism has been growing by leaps and bounds, the government is apparently not showing an iota of interest in taking advantage of the post-pandemic tourism revival.Bangladesh's first tourism master plan which was supposed to be in place by December 2022 has been put in the back burner until today and there is no sign in sight when this tourism master plan will be finalized.However, Bangladesh Tourism Board has signed a 30-year master plan agreement with the international consulting firm IPE Global to develop the country's tourism sector at a cost of Tk 28.66 crore. It was hoped that if the tourism master plan is implemented, it will contribute 10% to the GDP.But in the absence of such master plan our tourism industry operates in a haphazard way with bureaucratic attitude and without adequate number of tourism professionals mainly in the government-related institutions. Complicated problems related to issuing visas for foreign tourists have still remained unsolved.But the government has been inclined for the development of country's tourism industry as it has been one of the largest sectors worldwide generating huge employment opportunities for people.According to a report published in this daily on Monday, the government has concentrated on the development of the country's one of the most attractive tourist destinations, Sajek at a cost of Tk 48.31 crore for water supply and sanitation management.Sajek is perched on hilltop that is around 2,500 feet high from the available water sources and water is only transported through lorries and other means of vehicles. As a result, availability of water at Sajek is quite expensive affecting the tourists and people living there alike.We are in view that the government should pay attention to other tourist spots like Sajek across the country as Bangladesh is full of tourist attractions. It is situated in the north-east part of South Asia which is blessed with natural beauty, ranging from mountains, rivers, beaches, biodiversity, ancient archaeological sites, medieval monasteries to temples, pagodas, mosques, churches and many more.Bangladesh has been ranked seventh out of 'top ten best value' travel destinations by Lonely Planet, a global leader of travel guidebook publisher. But in true sense, the whole Bangladesh is a classic hotspot of eco-tourism with diverse beauty and natural wonders.Although there are lots of tourism places in Bangladesh, they have not been developed properly to lure foreign tourists. There are mostly local tourists visiting the places. As a result, tourism revenues have not lived up to the expectations.We are in plea to the government to finalize the tourism master plan under which we believe our tourism sector will get a new lease of life.