Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 September, 2023, 9:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Our tourism industry turning around

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

Tourism industry in Bangladesh has turned around after a hiatus of more than three years due to Covid-19 pandemic. Tons of people have now started pouring into different tourist destinations across the country.

Despite local tourism has been growing by leaps and bounds, the government is apparently not showing an iota of interest in taking advantage of the post-pandemic tourism revival.

Bangladesh's first tourism master plan which was supposed to be in place by December 2022 has been put in the back burner until today and there is no sign in sight when this tourism master plan will be finalized.

However, Bangladesh Tourism Board has signed a 30-year master plan agreement with the international consulting firm IPE Global to develop the country's tourism sector at a cost of Tk 28.66 crore. It was hoped that if the tourism master plan is implemented, it will contribute 10% to the GDP.

But in the absence of such master plan our tourism industry operates in a haphazard way with bureaucratic attitude and without adequate number of tourism professionals mainly in the government-related institutions. Complicated problems related to issuing visas for foreign tourists have still remained unsolved.

But the government has been inclined for the development of country's tourism industry as it has been one of the largest sectors worldwide generating huge employment opportunities for people.

According to a report published in this daily on Monday, the government has concentrated on the development of the country's one of the most attractive tourist destinations, Sajek at a cost of Tk 48.31 crore for water supply and sanitation management.


Sajek is perched on hilltop that is around 2,500 feet high from the available water sources and water is only transported through lorries and other means of vehicles. As a result, availability of water at Sajek is quite expensive affecting the tourists and people living there alike.


We are in view that the government should pay attention to other tourist spots like Sajek across the country as Bangladesh is full of tourist attractions. It is situated in the north-east part of South Asia which is blessed with natural beauty, ranging from mountains, rivers, beaches, biodiversity, ancient archaeological sites, medieval monasteries to temples, pagodas, mosques, churches and many more.

Bangladesh has been ranked seventh out of 'top ten best value' travel destinations by Lonely Planet, a global leader of travel guidebook publisher. But in true sense, the whole Bangladesh is a classic hotspot of eco-tourism with diverse beauty and natural wonders.

Although there are lots of tourism places in Bangladesh, they have not been developed properly to lure foreign tourists. There are mostly local tourists visiting the places. As a result, tourism revenues have not lived up to the expectations.

We are in plea to the government to finalize the tourism master plan under which we believe our tourism sector will get a new lease of life.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Kashful flower carries special place in our culture
Our tourism industry turning around
Importance of HRM
Bangladesh-France relations reach new heights
Engage youths in social entrepreneurship
Deadly earthquake ravages Morocco
Problems in the healthcare system
Ties with India hit new milestone


Latest News
France orders Apple iPhone 12 sales halted over radiation
Argentina win without Messi, Bielsa's Uruguay fall in Ecuador
India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs to qualify for Final
Bangladesh poses add'l export potential of $22.5b for non-RMG products
Minor child 'killed after rape' in Jhenaidah
Saudi firm to invest $100 million in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel on Oct 28
Two drown in Satkhira pond
ECNEC approves Tk 4,283cr project to enhance facilities at Mongla Port
College student drowns in Dhaka College pond
Most Read News
Rare green comet Nishimura will be closest to earth Tuesday
President's APS Mamun first attacked ADC Harun: DB chief
Justice Obaidul Hassan made acting Chief Justice
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Belai Beel in existential crisis
'My husband assaults ADC Harun Sir first'
15 indicted over ASP Anisul murder
Neutrality can fortify the global position of Bangladesh
Challenges for digital banks in Bangladesh
Ragging menace must be stopped
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft