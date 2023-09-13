

Domestic workers must get job contracts to ensure their rights



Though there is no authentic statistics, it is estimated that more than 1.4 million domestic workers have been employed in this informal sector whereas 80% of them are female. Apart from local domestic worker, thousands of female workers from Bangladesh are migrating to different GCC countries as domestic workers, and the demand of trained domestic workers and care givers are increasing in international labor market. According to BMET, more than 54,000 female migrated to different countries including Saudi Arabia, UEA, Lebanon, and Jordan as contractual domestic worker in this year (August 2023).



A survey by the International Labour Organization (ILO) revealed that around 70% of domestic workers in Bangladesh work more than 10 hours a day, with no fixed working hours or overtime pay.



Why Job Contract is necessary?



One key reason why job contracts are important for domestic workers is that they help to prevent exploitation. Without a contract, it's easy for employers to take advantage of their employees' precarious position by making unreasonable demands or paying them less than the minimum wage. A contract ensures that domestic workers receive the pay and benefits that they are entitled to, and also lays out the terms of their employment.



A job contract also protects domestic workers from abuse and discrimination. Employers who are aware of the terms of the contract are less likely to mistreat their employees or create a hostile work environment. In addition, a job contract provides a mechanism for domestic workers to seek legal recourse if they are mistreated or discriminated against.



Furthermore, a job contract can improve the overall wellbeing of domestic workers. Contracts can stipulate working hours, rest periods, and provisions for healthcare and sick leave. These measures can help to ensure that domestic workers are not overworked, have time for rest and recuperation, and can seek medical attention if necessary.



What are the national and international legal instruments?



The Domestic Workers Protection and Welfare Policy 2015 in Bangladesh provide rights for domestic workers which include: No discrimination, Minimum wage, Working hours, Weekly holiday, Leave, Social security, Safe working conditions, Respect and dignity, Contract, Training, and access to justice and welfare services. Apart from this policy, the rights of domestic workers could be protected through labor law 2006.



The rights of domestic workers are also protected under various international legal instruments, such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), the International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention on Domestic Workers (C 189) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). CEDAW recognizes the equal rights of men and women in relation to employment and calls for the elimination of discrimination against women in the workplace. ILO C 189 ensures that domestic workers have the same legal and social protections as other workers, including the right to a fair wage, safe and healthy working conditions, and access to social security and other benefits. The SDGs, specifically Goal 8, aims to promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all, including domestic workers. These legal instruments highlight the importance of protecting the rights of domestic workers, who are often subjected to abuse, exploitation, and violations of their human rights.



Provision of having a job contract: A job contract is required for domestic workers' protection because it ensures that the terms and conditions of employment are agreed upon by both the employer and the employee. This contract lays out the details of the job, such as wages, working hours, benefits, and job responsibilities. Without a contract, domestic workers are vulnerable to exploitation and abuse, such as unpaid wages, excessive working hours, and unsafe working conditions. A written contract creates a legal document that can be used as evidence if there is a dispute between the employer and employee. It also gives domestic workers a sense of security and protection, knowing that their rights are legally protected. Both the 'Domestic workers Protection and Welfare Policy 2015' of Bangladesh and 'Domestic Worker Convention 2011' (C189) mentioned the importance and guidelines for having a standard job contract for domestic workers.



The Domestic Workers Protection Policy 2015 of Bangladesh outlines several important clauses (7.3) related to job contracts for domestic workers. One of the key provisions of the policy is that an employment contract must be signed between the employer and the domestic worker before the commencement of work. The job contract must contain details such as the worker's job responsibilities, working hours, remuneration, leave entitlements, and termination procedures. The contract must also clearly state the duration of employment and any probationary periods, as well as any other terms and conditions that have been agreed upon between the employer and employee. Furthermore, the policy requires that the job contract be written in a language that is understood by both parties. This ensures that the domestic worker fully understands their job duties and rights under the contract.



In Bangladesh, domestic workers are frequently excluded from labor laws, leaving them susceptible to abuse and exploitation. Every year, hundreds of domestic workers, including females and underage children, reported of being exploited, tortured, or even murdered. Seeking and accessing justice remains a complicated system for them, denying them the services they are legally entitled to. Therefore, a crucial step in bridging this gap and offering these workers the protection they deserve is a job contract. Employers must ensure that these contracts are equitable, transparent, and enforced. Notwithstanding, the government needs to take necessary initiatives to protect the rights of Bangladeshi migrant domestic workers by updating the existing policies and laws.



The writer is labor migration analyst and development activist



As Bangladesh's economy continues to grow at a rapid pace, urban centric human migration and more engagement of women in formal and informal employment sector increases the demand for domestic workers significantly. While this may provide employment opportunities for many, it also raises concerns about the protection and wellbeing of female and child domestic workers. In many cases, these individuals are vulnerable to exploitation, abuse, and discrimination. This is why it's necessary for domestic workers to have a job contract that clearly outlines their rights and responsibilities.Though there is no authentic statistics, it is estimated that more than 1.4 million domestic workers have been employed in this informal sector whereas 80% of them are female. Apart from local domestic worker, thousands of female workers from Bangladesh are migrating to different GCC countries as domestic workers, and the demand of trained domestic workers and care givers are increasing in international labor market. According to BMET, more than 54,000 female migrated to different countries including Saudi Arabia, UEA, Lebanon, and Jordan as contractual domestic worker in this year (August 2023).A survey by the International Labour Organization (ILO) revealed that around 70% of domestic workers in Bangladesh work more than 10 hours a day, with no fixed working hours or overtime pay.It also highlighted that only 10% of domestic workers in Bangladesh receive the minimum wage set by the government. However, the Bangladesh National Women Lawyers' Association (BNWLA) reported that 60% of domestic workers face physical or verbal abuse, while 40% experience sexual harassment. Due to the absence of job contracts or recognition, most of the vulnerable workers are unable to seek justice through the existing system, resulting in limited access to justice.Why Job Contract is necessary?One key reason why job contracts are important for domestic workers is that they help to prevent exploitation. Without a contract, it's easy for employers to take advantage of their employees' precarious position by making unreasonable demands or paying them less than the minimum wage. A contract ensures that domestic workers receive the pay and benefits that they are entitled to, and also lays out the terms of their employment.A job contract also protects domestic workers from abuse and discrimination. Employers who are aware of the terms of the contract are less likely to mistreat their employees or create a hostile work environment. In addition, a job contract provides a mechanism for domestic workers to seek legal recourse if they are mistreated or discriminated against.Furthermore, a job contract can improve the overall wellbeing of domestic workers. Contracts can stipulate working hours, rest periods, and provisions for healthcare and sick leave. These measures can help to ensure that domestic workers are not overworked, have time for rest and recuperation, and can seek medical attention if necessary.What are the national and international legal instruments?The Domestic Workers Protection and Welfare Policy 2015 in Bangladesh provide rights for domestic workers which include: No discrimination, Minimum wage, Working hours, Weekly holiday, Leave, Social security, Safe working conditions, Respect and dignity, Contract, Training, and access to justice and welfare services. Apart from this policy, the rights of domestic workers could be protected through labor law 2006.The rights of domestic workers are also protected under various international legal instruments, such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), the International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention on Domestic Workers (C 189) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). CEDAW recognizes the equal rights of men and women in relation to employment and calls for the elimination of discrimination against women in the workplace. ILO C 189 ensures that domestic workers have the same legal and social protections as other workers, including the right to a fair wage, safe and healthy working conditions, and access to social security and other benefits. The SDGs, specifically Goal 8, aims to promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all, including domestic workers. These legal instruments highlight the importance of protecting the rights of domestic workers, who are often subjected to abuse, exploitation, and violations of their human rights.Provision of having a job contract: A job contract is required for domestic workers' protection because it ensures that the terms and conditions of employment are agreed upon by both the employer and the employee. This contract lays out the details of the job, such as wages, working hours, benefits, and job responsibilities. Without a contract, domestic workers are vulnerable to exploitation and abuse, such as unpaid wages, excessive working hours, and unsafe working conditions. A written contract creates a legal document that can be used as evidence if there is a dispute between the employer and employee. It also gives domestic workers a sense of security and protection, knowing that their rights are legally protected. Both the 'Domestic workers Protection and Welfare Policy 2015' of Bangladesh and 'Domestic Worker Convention 2011' (C189) mentioned the importance and guidelines for having a standard job contract for domestic workers.The Domestic Workers Protection Policy 2015 of Bangladesh outlines several important clauses (7.3) related to job contracts for domestic workers. One of the key provisions of the policy is that an employment contract must be signed between the employer and the domestic worker before the commencement of work. The job contract must contain details such as the worker's job responsibilities, working hours, remuneration, leave entitlements, and termination procedures. The contract must also clearly state the duration of employment and any probationary periods, as well as any other terms and conditions that have been agreed upon between the employer and employee. Furthermore, the policy requires that the job contract be written in a language that is understood by both parties. This ensures that the domestic worker fully understands their job duties and rights under the contract.In Bangladesh, domestic workers are frequently excluded from labor laws, leaving them susceptible to abuse and exploitation. Every year, hundreds of domestic workers, including females and underage children, reported of being exploited, tortured, or even murdered. Seeking and accessing justice remains a complicated system for them, denying them the services they are legally entitled to. Therefore, a crucial step in bridging this gap and offering these workers the protection they deserve is a job contract. Employers must ensure that these contracts are equitable, transparent, and enforced. Notwithstanding, the government needs to take necessary initiatives to protect the rights of Bangladeshi migrant domestic workers by updating the existing policies and laws.The writer is labor migration analyst and development activist