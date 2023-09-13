

Is IMEC a game changing initiative?



From a geopolitical standpoint, IMEC can be viewed as a strategic response to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a program that has extended China's influence across Asia, Africa, and Europe. By cultivating stronger bonds between these three important geopolitical zones, IMEC has the potential to offer an alternative pathway for nations seeking to diversify their economic ties and reduce dependency on China.



The formal announcement of IMEC during the 2023 G20 New Delhi summit, endorsed by major global players including India, the United States, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union, signifies a collective endeavor to reshape the dynamics of global trade. This collaborative effort not only underscores their mutual economic interests but also mirrors their shared strategic objectives on the global stage.

In line with their shared objectives, IMEC strives to invigorate economic development by bolstering connectivity, thereby unlocking sustainable and inclusive economic growth that benefits the nations along the corridor.



IMEC's stakeholders emphasize that their vision to establish railway and sea connectivity between Europe, the Middle East, and Asia transcends trade facilitation. They also intend to use the corridor as a means to promote cultural exchange and mutual understanding across diverse regions. They assert their ambition that the enhanced connectivity driven by IMEC could contribute to a more cohesive global economy, potentially mitigating regional disparities and fostering worldwide prosperity.

The initiative's comprehensive approach encompasses connecting key commercial hubs, supporting the development and export of clean energy, expanding energy grids and telecommunication networks, promoting clean energy technologies, and enhancing Internet access for communities. This multifaceted strategy theoretically has the potential to stimulate economic activity, drive sustainable development, and enhance the overall quality of life for the people living in these regions.



However, it's imperative to acknowledge that the realization of such an ambitious initiative hinge on a multitude of factors, including political stability, regional cooperation, financial viability, and technological advancements. Therefore, while IMEC holds immense promise, its successful implementation necessitates meticulous planning, robust governance mechanisms, and unwavering commitment from all participating countries.



The emergence of the IMEC is widely perceived as a direct challenge to China's ambitious BRI, a project aimed at establishing extensive trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa. Notably, the BRI has been grappling with several challenges, most notably concerns related to the sustainability of debt incurred. Recent data shows that the value of new foreign contracted projects under the BRI has plateaued since reaching its zenith in 2019.



From a geopolitical standpoint, IMEC could potentially serve as an alternative option for nations cautious about over-dependence on China. This would be contingent on IMEC's ability to present a more sustainable and transparent model for infrastructure development, effectively addressing some of the criticisms directed at the BRI.



Moreover, Italy's participation in the G20 summit and its apparent inclination to distance itself from the BRI, despite being the first G7 country to join in 2019, signals a potential shift in global alliances. Such a shift carries profound implications for the future landscape of global trade and geopolitics.



Additionally, the unveiling of the IMEC coincides with a domestic real estate debt crisis in China. This crisis could potentially impact China's capacity to finance and support ongoing BRI projects. Consequently, this confluence of factors may further enhance the allure of IMEC as a credible alternative on the international stage.



Political stability plays a pivotal role in the successful execution of the IMEC project. This is because any political instability can trigger policy alterations, disrupt cooperation, and even lead to conflicts, all of which can impede the advancement of such an extensive initiative.



For instance, let's examine the situation in the Middle East, historically marked by political instability owing to factors like territorial disputes, sectarian tensions, and power struggles. These issues, if exacerbated, could potentially disrupt the IMEC project. Likewise, in Europe, political shifts such as Brexit have demonstrated how changes in political alliances can affect regional cooperation and economic policies. If similar political transitions happen in the future, they might impact the IMEC's execution and success.



The IMEC passes through regions characterized by intricate geopolitical dynamics, which could potentially result in regional confrontations. The ongoing India-Pakistan conflict over Kashmir presents a challenge, as any escalation in tensions could hinder project progress. Moreover, the Middle East, rife with geopolitical tensions, including territorial disputes and sectarian conflicts, poses another risk. The involvement of the United States in IMEC, seen as a counter to China's BRI, might escalate tensions between the US and China, thereby affecting global geopolitics. Simultaneously, the Ukraine conflict could disrupt trade routes, especially if it leads to heightened tensions or conflicts in Europe and beyond, impacting the movement of goods and potentially increasing the project's costs due to global economic impacts.



Given IMEC's immense scale and funding requirements, ensuring financial viability is paramount for its success. However, the sources of funding remain unclear, despite a memorandum of understanding committing participating countries to expedite project elements. Additionally, financial sustainability depends on generating returns on investment through transit fees, trade, and other economic activities catalyzed by the corridor. Yet, these projected revenues hinge on uncertain assumptions about future trade volumes and economic conditions.



The IMEC also confronts economic risks, including potential disruptions to global trade (due to geopolitical tensions or economic crises), energy price fluctuations, and evolving technology impacting infrastructure demand. Furthermore, large-scale infrastructure projects often entail government borrowing, raising concerns about debt sustainability, particularly for nations with existing high debt levels.

IMEC integrates several technological advancements for successful implementation, such as advanced railway and maritime technologies, clean energy development, and digital infrastructure expansion. However, these advancements bring challenges, including ensuring technological compatibility among different countries, managing technological risks, and addressing technology transfer and intellectual property rights.



Environmental impacts pose another critical consideration. The construction and operation of railways, ports, energy grids, and telecommunication lines can lead to habitat destruction, soil erosion, and pollution, impacting local ecosystems and biodiversity. Increased shipping activity might result in marine pollution and disturbance of marine ecosystems. Unsustainable energy production and transmission could contribute to air pollution and climate change. Additionally, the project's infrastructure could be vulnerable to climate change effects like sea-level rise and extreme weather events, posing long-term viability challenges. The project's resource-intensive nature might also lead to resource depletion and increased waste without sustainable management.



Ensuring the security of IMEC is a significant challenge due to its vast geographical span and the involvement of multiple countries. The corridor passes through regions with complex geopolitical dynamics, making it susceptible to various security risks, including terrorism, cyberattacks, piracy, smuggling, and human trafficking. Effectively addressing these security concerns necessitates robust security measures and effective cooperation among participating countries.



IMEC stands as a monumental milestone in the evolution of global geopolitics. Its significance goes beyond merely presenting a challenge to China's BRI; rather, it ushers in a fresh era of connectivity that intimately links Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.



IMEC's profound implications extend to its capacity to entice further participation from various Asian nations. This expansion promises to catalyze vital sectors such as manufacturing, food security, and supply chains within the corridor's expansive sphere of influence. In doing so, IMEC holds the potential to become a pivotal force in the reshaping of global trade dynamics, positioning itself as a beacon for transformative change in the years ahead.



The writer is a Geopolitical Analyst, Strategic Thinker and Editor at geopolits.com



