Three ‘commit suicide’ in Habiganj, Bagerhat, Noakhali

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

Three people allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Habiganj, Bagerhat and Noakhali, on Saturday and Sunday.  
HABIGANJ: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Lakhai Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The incident took place in Fulbaria Village under the upazila at around 1:30 pm.
The deceased was identified as Jannatul Ferdous, 15, daughter of Liakat Ali, a resident of the village. She was a student of Murakari High School in the area.
Police and local sources said the girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her bedroom in the house at around 1:30 pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Habiganj District Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lakhai Police Station (PS) Nanu Mia confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.
MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Morrelganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Mamun Sheikh, 35, a resident of Purba Saralia Village in the upazila.
Police sources said the young man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room in the house at night.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Morrelganj PS OC Saidur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.
NOAKHALI: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Masud Alam, 38, son of Ali Azam, a resident of Ward No. 5 under Kutubpur Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Masud Alam had been frustrated for a few days as he could not repay the loan money he took from different people. He also had a quarrel with his wife over the matter.
Later on, Masud hanged himself with a scarf from the ceiling of a room in the house at dawn on Saturday.
The family members saw his hanging body in the morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Begumganj PS Kazi Md Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS and necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



