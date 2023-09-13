Video
latest
Home Countryside

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Sept 12: Rabeya Aktar, mother of Assistant Commissioner (AC-land) Umme Hafsa Nadia in Kaliganj Upazila of the district, passed away on Tuesday. She was 56.

She breathed her last at 9:30 am at the official residence of the AC-land in the upazila.

Her death was condoled by Meher Afroz Chumki, MP, Gazipur Deputy Commissioner Abul Fateh Mohammad Safiqul Islam, Kaliganj Upazila Chairman Md Moazzem Hossain Polash, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Azizur Rahman, Kaliganj Press Club President Ashraful Alam Ayub, General Secretary Abdur Rahman Arman, and leaders and activists of local political, social and volunteer organizations.
After Johr prayer, her first namaz-e-janaza was held at Kaliganj Shahid Minar. Later on, her body was taken to her village home in Laxmipur. After the second namaz-e-janaza there, she was laid down in her family graveyard. She was wife of Borhan Uddin in Laxmipur Sadar Upazila.

She left behind her husband, two sons, one daughter, grand children and many well-wishers to mourn her death.



