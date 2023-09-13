Girl becomes mom in exam centre!





The incident took place on Tuesday noon at Ghoshpala Fazil Madrasa centre of the upazila.

The woman is Sweety Akter, 20, wife of Imdadul Haque, a resident of Balurchar Village under Sandikona Union. She is an Alim examinee from Nibiaghata Madrasa.

According to sources, Sweety came to the centre with pregnancy on Tuesday to participate in Islamic History exam. After about two hours of the exam, she suddenly went into labour pain.

At that time, Sweety gave birth to a baby girl before going downstairs. Everyone was requested to remain in their respective position at that time for safety. It was said that no one should go out on the balcony of the hall. In this situation, when the news was sent to Sweety's husband, he quickly entered the centre and took his wife along with the newborn to a hospital.

