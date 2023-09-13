Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 September, 2023, 9:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Girl becomes mom in exam centre!

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

MYMENSINGH, Sept 12: A young woman has become a mother to a baby girl in an examination hall where she was appearing for Alim Exam in the district's Nandail Upazila.
The incident took place on Tuesday noon at Ghoshpala Fazil Madrasa centre of the upazila.
The woman is Sweety Akter, 20, wife of Imdadul Haque, a resident of Balurchar Village under Sandikona Union. She is an Alim examinee from Nibiaghata Madrasa.
According to sources, Sweety came to the centre with pregnancy on Tuesday to participate in Islamic History exam. After about two hours of the exam, she suddenly went into labour pain.
At that time, Sweety gave birth to a baby girl before going downstairs. Everyone was requested to remain in their respective position at that time for safety. It was said that no one should go out on the balcony of the hall. In this situation, when the news was sent to Sweety's husband, he quickly entered the centre and took his wife along with the newborn to a hospital.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Three ‘commit suicide’ in Habiganj, Bagerhat, Noakhali
Obituary
Girl becomes mom in exam centre!
Rajshahi Sugar Mills count Tk 391cr loss in five years
70pc of 3,472 MCC houses free from Aedes mosquito
9 killed, 20 injured in road mishaps in six districts
Two crushed under train in two districts
Jute growers deprived of fair price in Sirajganj


Latest News
France orders Apple iPhone 12 sales halted over radiation
Argentina win without Messi, Bielsa's Uruguay fall in Ecuador
India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs to qualify for Final
Bangladesh poses add'l export potential of $22.5b for non-RMG products
Minor child 'killed after rape' in Jhenaidah
Saudi firm to invest $100 million in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel on Oct 28
Two drown in Satkhira pond
ECNEC approves Tk 4,283cr project to enhance facilities at Mongla Port
College student drowns in Dhaka College pond
Most Read News
Rare green comet Nishimura will be closest to earth Tuesday
President's APS Mamun first attacked ADC Harun: DB chief
Justice Obaidul Hassan made acting Chief Justice
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Belai Beel in existential crisis
'My husband assaults ADC Harun Sir first'
15 indicted over ASP Anisul murder
Neutrality can fortify the global position of Bangladesh
Challenges for digital banks in Bangladesh
Ragging menace must be stopped
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft