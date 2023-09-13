70pc of 3,472 MCC houses free from Aedes mosquito

Video
Home Countryside

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent

MYMENSINGH, Sept 12: Seventy per cent of 3,472 houses in 18 wards of Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC)  are free from Aedes   mosquitoes.

This information was provided by an analysis of data obtained in campaign in these wards.  

The remaining 30 per cent houses have possible breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes; 16 per cent of these are flower tubs or containers while 10 per cent have grounds around houses and 4 per cent have other sources of origin. A 78 per cent of people in these houses do not use mosquito nets while sleeping during the day.

Dr Fahmida Islam Lima, public health expert of Save the Children in MCC, came up with this information at a meeting on the results of the campaign; the meeting was held in the Shaheed Shahabuddin auditorium on Monday noon.

The campaign was conducted in 18 wards of city with technical assistance of Save the Children in collaboration with MCC and funding from US CDC.

The campaign was conducted among 320 people;  50 per cent of them do not know about the causes of dengue fever and 68 per cent of people do not know about its symptoms; among those who know about the cause of dengue disease, 36 per cent take measures to prevent the spread of Aedes mosquitoes; and the remaining 18 per cent take measures to avoid mosquito bites only.

Another information obtained in this campaign shows that 80 per cent of the 3 thousand 472 houses do not store water; 13 per cent store water for more than one day and 7 per cent store water for more than three days.

Md Yusuf Ali, chief executive officer of MCC, presided over the meeting. He said, MCC is working to prevent dengue from the beginning. Along with mosquito eradication, awareness activities have also been strengthened, he added.

He further said, the results obtained from the campaign will further enhance the measures taken by the MCC.
 
Chief Health Officer Dr  HK Debnath, Public Relations Officer Sheikh Mahabul Hossain Rajeeb, Medical Officer Dr Asmaul Islam Rumpa, Food and Sanitation Officer Deepak Majumder and others were present at the      meeting.




