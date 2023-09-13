9 killed, 20 injured in road mishaps in six districts





Nine persons were killed and 20 others were injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Cumilla, Gazipur, Bogura, Rajshahi, Bhola, and Munsiganj, on Monday and Tuesday.

CUMILLA: Three persons were killed and six others injured in a road accident in Chandina Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened in Harikhola area of the upazila around 10:15 am.

The deceased were identified as Alamgir Hossain, 38, of Ganipur Village, Bahram Mia, 60, of Harikhola Village in the upazila, and motorcycle rider Abul Kalam, 40, of Kurchap Village in Debidwar Upazila.

The seriously injured motorcyclist died on the way to hospital.

Elliotganj Highway Police Outpost Sergeant Nazmul Huda confirmed it.

GAZIPUR: A bus driver was killed and two others were injured as a bus plunged into a roadside ditch in Sreepur Upazila of the district city early Tuesday.

The accident took place at around 6.45am on the Mauna-Bormi regional road in Sohadia (Naljura Bridge) area of Bormi Union in the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Mofizul Islam, 30, son of late Abdul Hossain Ali of Sohadia Village in the upazila. Identities of injured Maruf and Sajib could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sreepur Police Station (PS) Aminul Islam said, the accident occurred when the bus, carrying workers of 'Smart Factory', hit an electric pole as its driver lost control over the steering of the vehicle and fell into a roadside ditch, leaving the bus driver dead on the spot and two others critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and sent them to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex, he added.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and seized the bus, the SI maintained.

Asma Khatun, a doctor of the Health Complex, said, the injured were sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

BOGURA: A teenage body was killed in a road accident on the Katham-Kaliganj regional road in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The accident took place at around 12pm in Moninag Bazaar area of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, 16, of Golapukur Village in Raninagar Upazila of Naogaon District.

According to locals, Abdullah was heading towards his village on a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. When they reached in Moninag Bazaar, a speeding motorbike rammed into their auto-ricksaw from opposite direction, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram PS Anowar Hossain confirmed the matter.



The legal action would be taken if the deceased's family members made a complaint in this regard, the OC added.



RAJSHAHI: A young man was killed in a road accident in Naudapara area of the district city on Monday.



The deceased was identified as Zillur Rahman, 26, of Shreepur in Bagmara Upazila of the district.



Shah Mukhdum PS OC Ismail Hossain said, Zillur was heading towards the city. On the way, a speeding bus hit him from opposite direction, leaving him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Police are trying to identify the bus and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



BHOLA: A construction worker was killed and five others were injured in a road accident on the Bhola-Charfashion regional highway in Banglabazar area under Daulatkhan Upazila of the district early Monday.



The deceased was identified as Al Amin, 35, son of Md Ruhul Amin of Shibpur Union in Sadar upazila.



Daulatkhan PS OC Satyaranjan Khaskel said, the accident occurred when the driver of a battery-run three wheeler "Nasimom" lost control over the steering and overturned into the road on the way to Daulatkhan Upazila from Sadar Upazila around 6am.



Locals rescued the injured and brought them to Bhola Sadar Hospital where Al Amin died while undergoing treatment, he added.

The body has been sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC added.



SREENAGAR, MUNSIGANJ: A man was killed and at least seven persons were injured in a collision between an ambulance and a truck on Bangabandhu Expressway in Sreenagar Upazila of the district early Monday.



The accident happened in Hasara at around 4:30 am.



The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim Matbar, 45, hailed from Patuakhali's Marichbunia.



According to police, deceased Abdur Rahim's relative Al-Amin was suffering from dengue and his family members were taking him to Dhaka by an ambulance for treatment. On the way, the ambulance collided with a cargo truck from back in Hasara area. Abdur Rahim died on the spot and seven persons were injured.



Later on, being informed, police recovered the body from the spot.



Hasara Highway PS OC Kanchan Kumar Singh said, the ambulance and the truck drivers are absconding since the accident. Legal action in this regard is under process, the OC added.



