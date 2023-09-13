Two crushed under train in two districts





BRAHMANBARIA: A 32-year-old man died after being crushed under a moving train in Akhaura Upazila of the district on Monday.

The incident happened at Druin Village in Mogra Union of the upazila on Monday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Monir Mia, 32, of Daruin Village. He was a power trolley driver by profession.

Jasim Uddin Khandaker, inspector of Akhaura Railway Police Station, confirmed the matter.

Monir was going home through the road adjacent to the gate of Bir Shrestha Mostafa Kamal's grave in the Daruin area, said the inspector.

The railway police recovered the body of the deceased. Legal action is under way in this regard, he said.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: An unidentified woman was crushed under a train in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Police said the woman, aged around 55, was run over by a train in Meerbazar area under Saltia Union in the morning.

Later on, being informed, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Gafargaon Railway Police Station In-Charge Ajibur Rahman confirmed it.



