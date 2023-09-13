

Jute growers deprived of fair price in Sirajganj



Compared to last year, growers are getting Tk 1,000-1,200 less per maund (40 kilograms), and compared to production cost, growers are not getting profit from their jute sales.



At present, growers are counting financial losses from jute sales. Rich growers are waiting for higher prices while marginal ones are selling their jute in compelling condition.

Growers said, if they don't get Tk 3,000-3,200 per maund, they will have to count loss.



At present, per maund jute of Tosha, Mesta and Kena species is selling at Chandaikona, Solonga and other big jute haats in the district at Tk 1,700 to 2,500 against last year's Tk 3,000 to 3,500.



A grower of Ratankandi Village in Sadar Upazila Sahab Uddin said, "In the last year, I sold per maund jute at Tk 3,000. But I could not lift the farming cost this year. My per bigha farming cost was about Tk 12,000 to 15,000. The yield per bigha was 5-7 maunds. But I sold per maund at Tk 1,900."



He was echoed by a grower of Mohanpur Jahidur Rahman. If this loss-making sale price continues, growers will lose jute farming interest in the next year, he added.



He demanded per maund jute price at least at Tk 3,000.



A wholesaler at Ullapara Haat Bishwajit Kundu said, "We purchase jute as per demand from different parts of the country. But this year we are making fewer purchases as the demand is not so high."



Wholesale trader Zillur Rahman at Solonga Haat said, most jute from this haat is sent to mills and factories of Khulna, Narayanganj, Bogura and other parts of the country.



To reduce loss, jute needs to be exported to foreign countries to make profits, he added.



Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension-Sirajganj Bablu Kumar Suradhar said, 17,298 hectares (ha) of land were brought under jute in the district against the season's target of 16,910 ha.



These included 3,350 ha in Sadar Upazila, 1,620 ha in Ullapara, 5,645 ha in Kazipur, 1,960 ha in Belkuchi, 435 ha in Shahzadpur, 745 ha in Tarash, 920 ha in Chouhali, and 1,731 ha in Kamarkand upazilas.



The yielding has been good and per bigha jute production stood at about eight maunds, he added.



Sub-Assistant Director of BADC-Sirajganj Md Shafiqul Islam said, in order to increase jute production in the district, this season about 19 tonnes of seeds of Tosha jute species were given to growers as government incentives.



