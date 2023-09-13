Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 September, 2023, 9:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Jute growers deprived of fair price in Sirajganj

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Ashok Benarjee

Jute growers deprived of fair price in Sirajganj

Jute growers deprived of fair price in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Sept 12: Jute growers in the district have been frustrated due to the cheaper price of their jute fibres.
 
Compared to last year, growers are getting Tk 1,000-1,200 less per maund (40 kilograms), and compared to production cost, growers are not getting profit from their jute sales.

At present, growers are counting financial losses from jute sales. Rich growers are waiting for higher prices while marginal ones are selling their jute in compelling condition.

Growers said, if they don't get Tk 3,000-3,200 per maund, they will have to count loss.
 
At present, per maund jute of Tosha, Mesta and Kena species is selling at Chandaikona, Solonga and other big jute haats in the district at Tk 1,700 to 2,500 against last year's Tk 3,000 to 3,500.

A grower of Ratankandi Village in Sadar Upazila Sahab Uddin said, "In the last year, I sold per maund jute at Tk 3,000. But I could not lift the farming cost this year. My per bigha farming cost was about Tk 12,000 to 15,000. The yield per bigha was 5-7 maunds. But I sold per maund at Tk 1,900."

He was echoed by a grower of Mohanpur Jahidur Rahman. If this loss-making sale price continues, growers will lose jute farming interest in the next year, he added.

He demanded per maund jute price at least at Tk 3,000.

A wholesaler at Ullapara Haat Bishwajit Kundu said, "We purchase jute as per demand from different parts of the country. But this year we are making fewer purchases as the demand is not so high."
 
Wholesale trader Zillur Rahman at Solonga Haat said, most jute from this haat is sent to mills and factories of Khulna, Narayanganj, Bogura and other parts of the country.

To reduce loss, jute needs to be exported to foreign countries to make profits, he added.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension-Sirajganj Bablu Kumar Suradhar said, 17,298 hectares (ha) of land were brought under jute in the district against the season's target of 16,910 ha.

These included 3,350 ha in Sadar Upazila, 1,620 ha in Ullapara, 5,645 ha in Kazipur, 1,960 ha in Belkuchi, 435 ha in Shahzadpur, 745 ha in Tarash, 920 ha in Chouhali, and 1,731 ha in Kamarkand upazilas.  
 
The yielding has been good and per bigha jute production stood at about eight maunds, he added.

Sub-Assistant Director of BADC-Sirajganj Md Shafiqul Islam said, in order to increase jute production in the district, this season about 19 tonnes of seeds of Tosha jute species were given to growers as government incentives.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Three ‘commit suicide’ in Habiganj, Bagerhat, Noakhali
Obituary
Girl becomes mom in exam centre!
Rajshahi Sugar Mills count Tk 391cr loss in five years
70pc of 3,472 MCC houses free from Aedes mosquito
9 killed, 20 injured in road mishaps in six districts
Two crushed under train in two districts
Jute growers deprived of fair price in Sirajganj


Latest News
France orders Apple iPhone 12 sales halted over radiation
Argentina win without Messi, Bielsa's Uruguay fall in Ecuador
India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs to qualify for Final
Bangladesh poses add'l export potential of $22.5b for non-RMG products
Minor child 'killed after rape' in Jhenaidah
Saudi firm to invest $100 million in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel on Oct 28
Two drown in Satkhira pond
ECNEC approves Tk 4,283cr project to enhance facilities at Mongla Port
College student drowns in Dhaka College pond
Most Read News
Rare green comet Nishimura will be closest to earth Tuesday
President's APS Mamun first attacked ADC Harun: DB chief
Justice Obaidul Hassan made acting Chief Justice
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Belai Beel in existential crisis
'My husband assaults ADC Harun Sir first'
15 indicted over ASP Anisul murder
Neutrality can fortify the global position of Bangladesh
Challenges for digital banks in Bangladesh
Ragging menace must be stopped
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft