Wednesday, 13 September, 2023, 9:40 AM
Home Foreign News

Trudeau finally leaves India after plane troubles

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Sept 12: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau belatedly left India Tuesday after an aircraft breakdown forced a two-day extension of his rocky visit to New Delhi for the G20 summit.
Trudeau arrived in India for the meeting of the leaders of 20 leading economies on Friday and was due to return home Sunday after laying a wreath at a memorial to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi.
However, a mechanical fault detected during pre-flight checks resulted in the grounding of his plane by the Canadian Armed Forces and he was stranded along with his entire delegation.
Air traffic tracker Flightradar24 showed Royal Canada Air Force plane CFC01 taking off from Delhi airport shortly after 1 pm local time (0730 GMT).
Trudeau's press secretary Mohammad Hussain confirmed to AFP that the Canadian G20 delegation was aboard the flight.    �AFP




