

MGI Brand Ambassador Arafat Completes Ironman 70.3 Once Again



Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Arafat has been the brand ambassador for Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) for a few of years now. MGI has been there with Arafat in both of his triumph of Ironman 70.3. MGI believes that Arafat's hard work & amp; dedication and the mindset of continuously breaking boundaries is the catalyst for his heroic endeavors. MGI will also be with Arafat on his next attempt of Ironman World Championship to be held in France on September.

Bangladeshi triathlete Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Arafat finishes Ironman 70.3 World Championship for second year in a row. He has accomplished this feat in Lahti, Finland on Sunday, August 27, 2023. On his way to complete Ironman 70.3, Arafat swam 1.9 km, cycled 90 km and ran 21.2 km in 4 hours 57 minutes 59 seconds. Previously in USA, he took 5 hours 15 minutes to complete Ironman 70.3.