Five-for against Pakistan memorable: Kuldeep
COLOMBO, SEPT 12: India spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Monday said his match-winning five-wicket haul against Pakistan in the Asia Cup will remain a spell to "remember" even after retirement.
Kuldeep, a left-arm wrist spinner, returned figures of 5-25 to help bowl out Pakistan for 128 while chasing 357 for victory in the rain-hit Super Four clash in Colombo.
The 50-over contest carried over into a reserve day set aside by the tournament, which remains a tune-up to the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.
"I am feeling very happy," Kuldeep told reporters. "To take five wickets against a good team will always be remembered. When I stop cricket and retire, I will always remember that I took five wickets against Pakistan."
He further added, "Because a side that plays spin well in the sub-continent, to play well against them really motivates you."
The bowler has made his way back as a regular in the Indian XI and remains a key bowler for the team in the World Cup starting October.
"One-and-a-half years has been amazing. Bowling really well and not thinking too much about the playing XI and all," said Kuldeep.
"Just enjoying my bowling. Every morning when I wake and think that whenever I get the opportunity I stay fit to deliver. All through IPL I have been working hard on my length that matters a lot for any spinner.
The spinner has picked 146 wickets in 87 ODI matches since his debut in 2017. �AFP