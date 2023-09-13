Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 September, 2023, 9:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Five-for against Pakistan memorable: Kuldeep

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

COLOMBO, SEPT 12: India spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Monday said his match-winning five-wicket haul against Pakistan in the Asia Cup will remain a spell to "remember" even after retirement.
Kuldeep, a left-arm wrist spinner, returned figures of 5-25 to help bowl out Pakistan for 128 while chasing 357 for victory in the rain-hit Super Four clash in Colombo.
The 50-over contest carried over into a reserve day set aside by the tournament, which remains a tune-up to the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.
"I am feeling very happy," Kuldeep told reporters. "To take five wickets against a good team will always be remembered. When I stop cricket and retire, I will always remember that I took five wickets against Pakistan."
He further added, "Because a side that plays spin well in the sub-continent, to play well against them really motivates you."
Kuldeep, 28, overcame a threatening knee injury to return to the international game last year and since performed well in the Indian Premier League and for the national team.
The bowler has made his way back as a regular in the Indian XI and remains a key bowler for the team in the World Cup starting October.
"One-and-a-half years has been amazing. Bowling really well and not thinking too much about the playing XI and all," said Kuldeep.
"Just enjoying my bowling. Every morning when I wake and think that whenever I get the opportunity I stay fit to deliver. All through IPL I have been working hard on my length that matters a lot for any spinner.
The spinner has picked 146 wickets in 87 ODI matches since his debut in 2017.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


MGI Brand Ambassador Arafat Completes Ironman 70.3 Once Again
Five-for against Pakistan memorable: Kuldeep
Former France goalkeeper Colonna dies aged 95
Pakistan 'grateful' for India wake-up call ahead of WC
Pakistan call up back ups for Rauf, Naseem in Asia Cup
India crush Pakistan in rain-hit Asia Cup ODI
Archer attends England training to revive hopes of World Cup role
Bangladesh loses to Philippines too


Latest News
France orders Apple iPhone 12 sales halted over radiation
Argentina win without Messi, Bielsa's Uruguay fall in Ecuador
India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs to qualify for Final
Bangladesh poses add'l export potential of $22.5b for non-RMG products
Minor child 'killed after rape' in Jhenaidah
Saudi firm to invest $100 million in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel on Oct 28
Two drown in Satkhira pond
ECNEC approves Tk 4,283cr project to enhance facilities at Mongla Port
College student drowns in Dhaka College pond
Most Read News
Rare green comet Nishimura will be closest to earth Tuesday
President's APS Mamun first attacked ADC Harun: DB chief
Justice Obaidul Hassan made acting Chief Justice
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Belai Beel in existential crisis
'My husband assaults ADC Harun Sir first'
15 indicted over ASP Anisul murder
Neutrality can fortify the global position of Bangladesh
Challenges for digital banks in Bangladesh
Ragging menace must be stopped
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft