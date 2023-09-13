Former France goalkeeper Colonna dies aged 95





Colonna won 13 caps for France, making his debut against Iceland in 1957 and his final appearance against Spain four years later.

In the middle of that span he travelled to Sweden with a France team that boasted the legendary Just Fontaine who scored 13 goals, still a record for a single World Cup tournament.

Colonna, however, who was unusually short for a goalkeeper at 1.72metres (five foot, six inches) did not play a single game at the tournament as Claude Abbes was first choice.

With Colonna's death, Robert Mouynet and Bernard Chiarelli remain the only living members of that squad. �AFP

