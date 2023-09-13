Video
Pakistan call up back ups for Rauf, Naseem in Asia Cup

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

COLOMBO, SEPT 12: Pakistan has called up reserves for injured fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah after the pair did not turn out to bat in the team's loss to India in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan suffered a crushing 228-run defeat on Monday's reserve day of the rain-hit Super Four clash in Colombo and soon named Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups.

The Pakistan Cricket Board late Monday said Rauf and Naseem "picked up niggles".

India bowled out Pakistan for 128 (128-8) while chasing 357 for victory to register their biggest ODI win over their arch-rivals.

Rauf suffered a strain on Sunday and did not take field when play resumed on day two. Later in the match fellow quick Naseem walked off with some discomfort to his hand.

"This is only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next month," the PCB said in a statement.    �AFP



