Archer attends England training to revive hopes of World Cup role







Fast bowler Archer delivered the Super Over as England defeated New Zealand in a dramatic 2019 final at Lord's to become 50-over world champions.



But the 28-year-old's career has since been blighted by injuries and Archer has yet to feature in a competitive match this season following a stress fracture in his right elbow.

As a result, he was left out of England's provisional 15-man squad for the World Cup but, should he prove his fitness, there is still time for him to be chosen as a travelling reserve.



He could then feature in India should a fellow England bowler be struck down by injury. �AFP



