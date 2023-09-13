Bangladesh loses to Philippines too







Bangladesh under-23 national football team which lost the previous two matches lost the last match of the Group-H in the AFC Asian Cup U23 Qualifiers to the Philippine opponent by 0-1 on Tuesday at the Chonburi Stadium, Chonburi Province in Thailand.



Earlier, Bangladesh lost the first two matches and, as a result, was already out of the event. The match on Tuesday was a courtesy match. In the first match on 6 September, Bangladesh lost to Malaysia by 0-2. The boys continued the losing spree with a 0-3 defeat to the host Thailand in the second match on 9 September. If the boys could win the last match, they could restore some pride before returning home.

A total of 16 teams, including the host Qatar, will play in the Asian Cup final stage. The top team from each of the 11 groups and the best four runners-up from the group round will get tickets to the final round.



On Tuesday, Bangladesh was able to hold the opponent in the first half. But the boys went behind in the 15th minute of the second half. As they could not create any chance till the long whistle, Bangladesh boys lost the last match as well. They are scheduled to return home today (Wednesday).



