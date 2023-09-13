Video
Wednesday, 13 September, 2023
Home Sports

ACC Mens Asia Cup 2023

Different Bangladesh to play against India: Younus

A balanced team to play in New Zealand series

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh are going to play their last match of the Asia Cup 2023 on September 15 against mighty India. After back to back defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh are morally bog down, but the BCB's Cricket Ops Chariman Jalal Younus claimed that a different Bangladesh will be seen in the next match.

"Coach had one to one discussion with every player today. They had a team meeting, where they had a conversation. Their problems were identified," Younus told journalists on Tuesday. "We'll see the reflection of these things in the next match".
 
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is now in Bangladesh. Younus claimed that the absence of captain in such short time team meetings will not affect. He also informed the rejoining time of Shakib and Mushfiq. He said, "Captain is arriving tomorrow while Mushfiq will practice in Bangladesh on September 14 and then will come back here to play the game".

Bangladesh captain and Board President recently hinted that they are going to rest senior players during forthcoming home series against New Zealand. Younus didn't mention any name but he clued up about the possible players, who are going to be rested.

"Coach have made a plan. Team management had a sitting with physio regarding the physical condition of players. Everyone is okay now except some cases. Shanto has some issues since hamstring in a sensitive part of the body. We are also thinking about him if he can be rested or not. We shall get report from the physio in a day or two. He is improving," he explained.

"Pace bowlers are more vulnerable and injury-prone. Our captain has said earlier that the fast bowlers need rest.  We have too many games ahead including World Cup, back to back series against New Zealand. So, we want to give rest to our fast bowlers.

 We also had given three days rest in this event as we have some days gap before the next match, which also worked," he added.

Regarding senior players, he further said, "We didn't take any decision about senior players. We think that we need to play with a balanced team. So, we are yet to make decision. Coach knows very well who will be playing".

New Zealand are going to arrive in Bangladesh on September 17 to play three ODIs.



