Wednesday, 13 September, 2023, 9:39 AM
Stocks rebound on fresh stakes

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

Stocks rebounded on Tuesday following declines for two consecutive days, as the investors put fresh stakes pulling up indices on both bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
At the end of trading, DSEX , the main index of DSE increased by 16.70 points to 6,300.  DSE, the DSES Shariah index rose by 2.41 points to 1,364 points. DS-30 index increased by 5.5 points to 2,133 points.
Market analysis shows that on this day, among 57 insurance companies, 46 shares increased, 3 decreased and 8 shares remained unchanged. In addition to the insurance sector, the share prices of the food and ancillary sectors have risen in the capital market.
According to data provided by DSE, 29 out of 298 companies were traded in the market on Tuesday. On the contrary, the share price of 118 companies increased. And the share price of 151 companies remains unchanged.
On the day 9 crore 83 lakh 76 thousand 231 shares and mutual funds of 298 companies were traded and the transaction increased to Tk 522.76 from Tk 446.2 crore transacted on the previous day.
The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- Fu-Wang Food, Miracle Industries, Meghna Life Insurance, Continental Insurance, Eastern Housing, Paramount Insurance, Sea Pearl Beach, Rupali Insurance, Rupali Life Insurance and Eastern Insurance.
Top 10 companies with rate increase are:- Miracle Industries, Crystal Insurance, Mercantile Islami Insurance, Paramount Insurance, Daffodil Computer, Eastern Housing, Meghna Life Insurance, Sonali Paper, Continental Insurance and Monospool Paper.
At the CSE, its main index increased by 26.21 points to 18,617 points. Shares and units of 190 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices of 65 have increased, 26 have decreased and 99 have remained unchanged. At the end of the day, shares and units worth Tk 15.37 crore were traded in CSE. The previous transaction was Tk 7.88 crore  traded.



