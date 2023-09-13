C’wealth Trade and Investment Forum opens office in Dhaka

Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum, an initiative of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), on Tuesday opened an office in Dhaka to facilitate trade and investment in Bangladesh.





CWEIC Chairman Lord Marland and Prime Minister's Advisor Salman F Rahman inaugurated the liaison office in Baridhara J Block in the city.







Addressing the function, Lord Marland said, "Bangladesh is well-positioned to tap into the global business network and leverage its economic potential to drive growth and development."

Marland mentioned that the office will facilitate local businesses to avail an array of trade and investment opportunities from the Commonwealth.







In his speech, Salman F Rahman recalled the historical legacy of Father of the Nationa Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to join the Commonwealth with the dream of cooperation immediately after the independence of the country. "Bangladesh has become a development miracle in the world by keeping stable growth over the last decade. The country is graduating from least developed country groups within a couple of years." In this context, the Commonwealth office in Dhaka for trade and investment facilitation is crucial for the economy, he said.





Bangladesh is hosting the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum for the first time on Wednesday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to open the international conference.





"The Commonwealth is home to 2.5 billion people and includes both advanced economies and developing countries. Despite the Commonwealth not being a formal trading bloc, the member countries get benefit from a substantial trade advantage," he said.State minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam and , Foreign Minister of Cameroon Lejeune Mbella Mbella also spoke at the ceremony.CWEIC's network includes around 150 businesses and governments including Standard Chartered, Zenith Bank, Trade and Investment Queensland and the government of the Maldives and 35 countries and territories. �UNB