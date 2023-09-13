Online pharmacy MedEasy raises $750,000





"The funds will allow refining operations, enhancing features and boosting customer acquisition alongside research and development," said Co-founder and CEO Arefin Zaman.

The startup's future plan is to introduce subscription-based features, a digital vital sign monitoring system and an appointment-booking marketplace, according to a press release.

The seed funding round was led by Seedstars International Ventures, Doha Tech Angels, Startup Bangladesh Limited, Accelerating Asia, and nVentures.

"MedEasy's nuanced understanding of Bangladesh's unique challenges caught our attention," said Patricia Sosrodjojo, general partner at Seedstars International Ventures.

MedEasy provides a much-needed solution in the Bangladesh market and, with proper focus and strategy, it should make a significant impact on the lives of Bangladeshis, said Sami Ahmed, managing director of Startup Bangladesh.



