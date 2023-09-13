Adamjee EPZ gets $12.2m Chinese investment Chinese company M/s. Cherry Button Limited is going to establish a garments accessories manufacturing industry in Adamjee EPZ with an investment of US$ 12.2 million. Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and M/s. Cherry Button Limited signed an agreement to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Tuesday, says a press release.





Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and Chairman of M/s. Cherry Button Limited MA Miaoyan (Jasika) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc observed the agreement signing ceremony.





This fully foreign owned company will produce annually 1650 million pieces of Metal Button, Plastic Button, Metal Zipper, Vislon Zipper, Nylon Coil Zipper and other accessories like Eyelet, Rivet, Stopper, Badge, Buckle, Suspender Buckle, etc. The company will create job opportunity for 1068 Bangladeshi nationals.







Among others, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain of BEPZA were present at the signing ceremony.