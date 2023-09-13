August food inflation rises to record 12.54pc





He made this disclosure to reporters after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at the NEC conference room in the capital's Sherebangla Nagar on Tuesday.

The Planning Minister said, "Inflation has increased, I will try to address it and try to reduce it soon. Inflation heroes in August are chicken and the egg."

MA Mannan said, "Our growth is sustainable and increasing at tolerable level. Sri Lanka had jumped up, now it is going down."

Last month (August), food price inflation was 12.54 per cent; which has happened never before. In August, overall inflation was 9.76 per cent. In other words, this jump increased by 2.78 per cent in August.

The updated data of BBS published last Sunday showed food price increase has set a record in the month of August.

According to BBS, price of rice, pulses, oil, salt, fish, meat, vegetables, spices and tobacco products have increased and the rate of food inflation has increased all the more.

In 2020, there was a price increase of Tk 5.56 for a product of Tk 100 in the food sector, while the price of the same product has increased by Tk 12.54 in August 2023. However, BBS claimed that the prices of house rent, furniture, household goods, medical services, transport and educational materials have decreased slightly.



