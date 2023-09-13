Video
Wednesday, 13 September, 2023
Home Business

August food inflation rises to record 12.54pc

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

In August, food price inflation hits a record 12.54 per cent, Planning Minister MA Mannan said and said it resulted from a price hike of chicken and eggs.
He made this disclosure to reporters after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at the NEC conference room in the capital's Sherebangla Nagar on Tuesday.
The Planning Minister said, "Inflation has increased, I will try to address it and try to reduce it soon. Inflation heroes in August are chicken and the egg."
MA Mannan said, "Our growth is sustainable and increasing at tolerable level. Sri Lanka had jumped up, now it is going down."
Last month (August), food price inflation was 12.54 per cent; which has happened never before. In August, overall inflation was 9.76 per cent. In other words, this jump increased by 2.78 per cent in August.
Now the overall inflation rate is the highest in the last 11 years. Earlier in May 2011 it was 10.2 per cent. In the fiscal year 2020-21, the food inflation rate was only 5.56 per cent. The growth in this sector has more than doubled in a span of three years.
The updated data of BBS published last Sunday showed food price increase has set a record in the month of August.
According to BBS, price of rice, pulses, oil, salt, fish, meat, vegetables, spices and tobacco products have increased and the rate of food inflation has increased all the more.
In 2020, there was a price increase of Tk 5.56 for a product of Tk 100 in the food sector, while the price of the same product has increased by Tk 12.54 in August 2023. However, BBS claimed that the prices of house rent, furniture, household goods, medical services, transport and educational materials have decreased slightly.



