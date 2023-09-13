BoP woes continue as FAD widens 13-fold in July to $895m





In July, the first month of Financial Year 2023-24, there was a glimmer of hope as the trade deficit narrowed to $635 million, down from $2098 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This improvement was attributed to a 14.92 percent drop in imports.

However, the news wasn't all positive that remittance inflow, a crucial component of Bangladesh's external finances, declined by 5.87percent in July, reaching $1973 million compared to $2096 million in the same month of the previous fiscal year.

The services sector also showed a negative balance of $429 million in July, compared to negative $283 million in July FY23. Additionally, credit dropped from $631 million to $511 million year-on-year.

Despite improvements in the current account, the financial account paints a grim picture. In July, the financial account deficit surged to $895 million, a staggering 13-fold increase from the same period in the previous fiscal year when it stood at just negative $66 million.

The overall balance of payment deficits also increased slightly in the first month of the current fiscal year, reaching $1067 million compared to $1081 million during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Bangladesh Bank's (net) position in July shows assets in the negative at $1474 million and liabilities at negative $407 million.

Official gross reserves, as per the IMF formula, are reported at $23.374 billion for the first month of FY24, equivalent to 5.5 months of import bills. However, with the widening financial account deficit, ensuring stability in these reserves will be a significant challenge for the country.

This report underscores the pressing need for Bangladesh to address the root causes of its widening financial account deficit and work towards a more sustainable balance of payments in the coming months.

When contacted a senior BB official said recent data on Bangladesh's Balance of Payments reflects a mixed bag of challenges and opportunities. While the narrowing trade deficit and improved current account balance are positive developments, the widening financial account deficit is a cause for concern.

The BoP figures for July demonstrate the intricacies of Bangladesh's external economic landscape, Mustafizur Rahman, former executive director of CPD said. It's encouraging to see the trade deficit narrowing, signaling some resilience in export performance. However, the substantial increase in the financial account deficit is a red flag, he added.

Collaborative efforts from policymakers, businesses, and civil society are imperative to address these pressing economic concerns, he said.



