Wednesday, 13 September, 2023, 9:38 AM
Home Business

Mongla Port To Get Uplift With Modernisation

ECNEC okays 19 projects involving Tk 18,066.52 cr

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved 19 new projects involving Tk 18,066.52 crore including Tk 4,282.76 crore for expansion and modernization of facilities at Mongla Port.

This approval was given at the ECNEC meeting held on Tuesday at the NEC conference room in the capital's Sherebangla Nagar chaired by Prime Minister and ECNEC Chairperson Sheikh Hasina.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said a total of 19 projects were approved in the meeting. "Of the total project cost, Tk 12,060.19 crore will come from the government exchequer, Tk  450.72 crore from the concerned organisation's own fund while the rest of Tk 5,555.61 crore as project assistance," he added.

Of the approved 19 projects, 13 are new projects while seven are revised projects. Expansion and modernization of Mongla Port will be implemented by Mongla Authority by June 2027 with Tk 3,782.36 crore loan from China on G-2-G basis.
The project will ensure modern facilities at Mongla port alongside enhancing its container handling capacity, constructing container terminal as well as a container yard and container delivery yard and ensuring hazardous cargo handling facilities.

The main project components include general works, land development, pavement, marines structures and handling equipments.

Other projects approved in the meeting are: Upgrading district highways into due standard and width, Khulna Zone, first revised with an additional cost of Tk  106.17 crore, Upgrading Feni (Mohammad Ali Bazar)-Chagalnaiya- Korerhut Road (Dhaka-Chattogram old Highway) and constructing Shuvopur Bridge over River Feni) with Tk  549.93 crore.

Emergency rehabilitation and reconstruction of different roads, bridges and culverts affected during the flood in 2022 under Sunamganj and Habiganj road division with Tk 2,681.24 crore, Construction of Kodomrosum Bridge over River Sitalakshya near five number Ghat under Narayanganj City Corporation, first revised with an additional cost of Tk 144.43 crore.

Physical Infrastructures development of Gazipur City Corporation third revised project with no additional cost, Land acquisition for constructing sewerage treatment plant at Reyerbazar area with Tk 1,780 crore, Constructing Majar Mosque on the premises of Bangladesh Supreme Court with Tk 110.58 crore.

Some other projects include Developing transmission infrastructures in Southern region of Chattogram Division and at Kaliakoir Hi-Tech City with Tk 2,762.43 crore, Cent percent reliable and sustainable electrification at Hatia Island, Nijhum Island and Kutubdia Island, first revised with an additional cost of Tk 262.76 crore.

Ministers and State Ministers, secretaries and planning Commission members among others attended the meeting.



