Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 September, 2023, 9:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ransomware dwell time shrinks to 8 days in H1'23:  Sophos

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, recently has released its Active Adversary Report for Tech Leaders 2023, an in-depth look at attacker behaviors and tools during the first half of 2023.
After analyzing Sophos Incident Response (IR) cases from January to July 2023, Sophos X-Ops found that median attacker dwell time (the time from when an attack starts to when it's detected) shrunk from 10 to 8 days for all attacks, and to 5 days for ransomware attacks. In 2022, the median dwell time decreased from 15 to 10 days.
In addition, Sophos X-Ops found that it took on average less than a day-approximately 16 hours-for attackers to reach Active Directory (AD), one of the most critical assets for a company. AD typically manages identity and access to resources across an organization, meaning attackers can use AD to easily escalate their privileges on a system to simply log in and carry out a wide range of malicious activity.
The dwell time for ransomware attacks also declined. They were the most prevalent type of attack in the IR cases analyzed, accounting for 69% of investigated cases, and the median dwell time for these attacks was just five days. In 81% of ransomware attacks, the final payload was launched outside of traditional working hours, and for those that were deployed during business hours, only five happened on a weekday.
The number of attacks detected increased as the week progressed, most notably when examining ransomware attacks. Nearly half (43%) of ransomware attacks were detected on either Friday or Saturday.
The Sophos Active Adversary Report for Business Leaders is based on Sophos Incident response (IR) investigations spanning the globe across 25 sectors from January to July 2023. Targeted organizations were located in 33 different countries across six continents. Eighty-eight percent of cases came from organizations with fewer than 1,000 employees.
The Sophos Active Adversary Report for Tech Leaders provides security professionals with actionable threat intelligence and insights to better operationalize their security strategy.
To learn more about attacker behaviors, tools and techniques, read "Time Keeps on Slippin' Slippin' Slippin': The 2023 Active Adversary Report for Tech Leaders" on Sophos.com.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Stocks rebound on fresh stakes
C’wealth Trade and Investment Forum opens office in Dhaka
Online pharmacy MedEasy raises $750,000
Adamjee EPZ gets $12.2m Chinese investment
August food inflation rises to record 12.54pc
BoP woes continue as FAD widens 13-fold in July to $895m
ECNEC okays 19 projects involving Tk 18,066.52 cr
Ransomware dwell time shrinks to 8 days in H1'23:  Sophos


Latest News
Argentina win without Messi, Bielsa's Uruguay fall in Ecuador
India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs to qualify for Final
Bangladesh poses add'l export potential of $22.5b for non-RMG products
Minor child 'killed after rape' in Jhenaidah
Saudi firm to invest $100 million in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel on Oct 28
Two drown in Satkhira pond
ECNEC approves Tk 4,283cr project to enhance facilities at Mongla Port
College student drowns in Dhaka College pond
Commodity prices remain stable: Commerce Minister
Most Read News
Rare green comet Nishimura will be closest to earth Tuesday
President's APS Mamun first attacked ADC Harun: DB chief
Justice Obaidul Hassan made acting Chief Justice
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Belai Beel in existential crisis
'My husband assaults ADC Harun Sir first'
15 indicted over ASP Anisul murder
Neutrality can fortify the global position of Bangladesh
Challenges for digital banks in Bangladesh
Ragging menace must be stopped
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft