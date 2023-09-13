|
ONE Bank to disburse Tk1,000cr loan for new cinema halls
|
Bangladesh Bank has launched a refinancing scheme of Taka one Thousand Crore for renovation, modernization and construction of new cinema halls.
Under the scheme, for disbursement of loans ONE Bank Limited signed a Participation Agreement with Department of Off-site Supervision of Bangladesh Bank recently, says a press release.
Md. Zabdul Islam, Director, Department of Off-site Supervision of Bangladesh Bank and Md. Monzur Mofiz, Managing Director of ONE Bank Limited have signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.