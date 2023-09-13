ONE Bank to disburse Tk1,000cr loan for new cinema halls

Bangladesh Bank has launched a refinancing scheme of Taka one Thousand Crore for renovation, modernization and construction of new cinema halls.





Under the scheme, for disbursement of loans ONE Bank Limited signed a Participation Agreement with Department of Off-site Supervision of Bangladesh Bank recently, says a press release.





Md. Zabdul Islam, Director, Department of Off-site Supervision of Bangladesh Bank and Md. Monzur Mofiz, Managing Director of ONE Bank Limited have signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.



Under this Agreement, Cinema Hall owners will be provided refinance facility from Bangladesh Bank against long term loan for renovation and modernization of existing Cinema Halls and construction of new Cinema Halls.