New e-commerce platform BuyKori.com launched





The company will serve business to business (B2B), business to customers (B2C), and wholesale segments through drop shipping and a dedicated logistic solution, according to a press release.

Officials informed that more than 10 thousand products have already been displayed on the website in various categories. The company aims to enlist over 100 thousand products from domestic and foreign sources by the end of this year. Expats can shop for loved ones in the country from the BuyKori.com website, as world-famous brands are tagged with the digital platform. Primarily, the e-commerce platform offers cash on delivery facility while an online payment gateway will come soon, according to the release. BuyKori.com founder and managing director Syed Ehsan Abdullah said the new online shopping platform has taken on the challenges of on-time delivery of the products amid mistrust in the e-commerce industry.

"We want to ensure quality service to all domestic and foreign e-commerce partners," he said. Abdullah further said that the experienced technical and business development teams of BuyKori.com are working to ensure the quality of service for all categories of products and services, from grocery to medicine. BuyKori.com is a subsidiary of Mitali Group, a traditional garment manufacturer in the country.

