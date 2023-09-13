Daraz kicks off 'Noy Er Ullash' campaign





Tailored exclusively for the customers they will get the shopping of joy, exploration, and exceptional savings that will continue from 12 - 24 September, 2023.

Daraz's extensive selection of categories, encompassing fashion, beauty, mart, mall, home and living, lifestyle, everyday essentials, and more, promises an unmatched shopping experience precisely tailored to each facet of shoppers' lives all within easy reach.

The campaign captures the spirit of embracing convenience, quality, and variety, offering a seamless world of shopping possibilities, reads a press release.

Shoppers will get up to 70% Off, hot deals, free delivery on specific deals, flash sale, numerous new launches, everyday low price, early bird vouchers, mystery box, exclusive amazing vouchers, and much more. These exciting opportunities are tailored to redefine their shopping experience and excitement.



With the resonating slogan "Eita, Oita, Jeita Lage, Shobee Kinun Daraz-e", Daraz Bangladesh, the country's largest online marketplace kicks off the anniversary campaign today.Tailored exclusively for the customers they will get the shopping of joy, exploration, and exceptional savings that will continue from 12 - 24 September, 2023.Daraz's extensive selection of categories, encompassing fashion, beauty, mart, mall, home and living, lifestyle, everyday essentials, and more, promises an unmatched shopping experience precisely tailored to each facet of shoppers' lives all within easy reach.The campaign captures the spirit of embracing convenience, quality, and variety, offering a seamless world of shopping possibilities, reads a press release.Shoppers will get up to 70% Off, hot deals, free delivery on specific deals, flash sale, numerous new launches, everyday low price, early bird vouchers, mystery box, exclusive amazing vouchers, and much more. These exciting opportunities are tailored to redefine their shopping experience and excitement.Renowned brands such as Unilever, Reckitt, Nestle, Nivea, Bata, Lotto, Furnicom, Infinix BD, ORAIMO, and Sports House join as co-sponsors, to amplify the excitement of the campaign. Payment partners facilitate the campaign's seamless transactions, including bKash, Nagad, Eastern Bank Limited, EBL ZIP, HSBC, Southeast Bank Ltd., Prime Bank Limited, NCC Bank, City Bank and BRAC Bank.