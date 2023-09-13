Video
‘FBCCI against dishonest businessmen’

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

FBCCI president Mahbubul Alam said on Monday the federation will never advocate for dishonest businessmen.

He said action would be taken against those who create artificial crisis in the market, but the allegations against them must be proven first.

The FBCCI leader made the statement on Monday while speaking as the chief guest at a shadow debate competition held at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) at Tejgaon. The competition was organised by the Directorate of National Consumers Rights Protection (DNCRP) in collaboration with the Debate for Democracy.

AHM Shafiquazzaman, Director General of DNCRP, was present as the special guest. Chairman of Debate for Democracy Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiron presided over the debate competition.

"We will take a strong stand against the institutions involved in creating product crisis and market volatility, no matter how big and influential they are. It is possible to keep product prices under control if the supply chain is in tune with demand and supply," he added.
The FBCCI president said, "We are working to ensure consumer rights. Apart from us, other agencies of the government are also working. Our work is significantly supported by other government agencies as well as other private institutions."    �UNB



