Wednesday, 13 September, 2023
NBR transfers 270 customs officials

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has made a major reshuffle in the customs department through transferring 270 officials.
The NBR has transferred simultaneously 268 assistant revenue officers of the customs, excise, and VAT department to different offices across the country. Besides, two joint commissioners have also been transferred.
Three separate notifications signed by second secretary of NBR Masud Rana were issued in this regard on Sunday and Monday.
NBR's Public Relations Officer Syed A Mumen told UNB on Tuesday that this initiative has been taken by NBR to bring dynamism in revenue sector.
The transfer order has asked the officials concerned to join the workplace between September 14 and 17, he said.
The two transferred joint commissioners are Abdur Rashid Mia and Mahbub Hasan. Abdur Rashid Mia has been transferred from Benapole to Dhaka and Mahbub Hasan from Chattogram to Rajshahi.    �UNB




