Fossil fuel demand to peak this decade: IEA chief

PARIS, Sept 12: World demand for oil, gas and coal is forecast to peak this decade for the first time as the use of cleaner energy and electric cars accelerates, the International Energy Agency's chief wrote Tuesday in the Financial Times.

The IEA's annual World Energy Outlook, due out next month, will show that "the world is on the cusp of a historic turning point," executive director Fatih Birol wrote in an FT column.

The shift will have implications for the battle against climate change as it will bring forward the peak in greenhouse gas emissions, Birol said.

Based on government policies worldwide, demand for the three fossil fuels is "set to hit a peak in the coming years", said Birol, whose Paris-based organisation advises developed nations.

"This is the first time that a peak in demand is visible for each fuel this decade," he wrote, adding that this was happening sooner than many had anticipated. �AFP