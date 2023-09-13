Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 September, 2023, 9:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD RMG export to EU may hit $60b by 2030

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh has the potential to increase its export earnings to $22.5 billion from major non-RMG products to the European Union by enhancing its supply-side capacity, says a study.
Additionally, earnings from ready-made garment exports could rise up to $60 billion to the EU market through the diversification of garment items, according to the study of the Research and Policy Integration for Development Bangladesh (RAPID).
While presenting the findings at a programme titled "Exploring Export Diversification Opportunities in the European Union" at a city hotel on Monday, RAPID Chairman MA Razzaque said, "Bangladesh has a golden opportunity in the EU market if the country successfully diversifies its export baskets."
In FY23, Bangladesh's exports to the world market were more than $55 billion, where RMG's share was $47 billion and non-RMG's share was $8.5 billion. These estimations are based on the current supply-side capacity, demand conditions, and market access.
Currently, Bangladesh exports more than 400 types of products to around 200 countries.
The estimations indicate that the top 45 major products have the potential to range from $8.5 billion to $22.5 billion in the EU market.
Razzaque emphasised diversification within the RMG, adding, "Bangladesh's share in cotton fibre garments in the EU is 34.7%, while China's share is only 14.9%."
On the other hand, China's share of non-cotton garment items in the EU is 41.2%, while Bangladesh's is only 12.2%.
So, here, Bangladesh has the potential to explore more markets in the EU if the country can diversify the products within the garment items, he added. In the report, Razzaque said Bangladesh's apparel exports to the EU are projected to rise to $46 billion to $60 billion by 2030. Sourcing diversification away from China may help Bangladesh's RMG export growth, he added.
Moving towards manmade fibre can be greatly facilitated by extended EU preferences beyond LDC graduation, he said.
Non-apparel products with high export potential include footwear, leather goods, home textiles, and fish and shrimp.
The EU market, with its vast consumer base and historical trade ties with Bangladesh, can act as a catalyst, he added. Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whitely, and RAPID Executive Director Abu Eusuf also spoke at the programme.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Stocks rebound on fresh stakes
C’wealth Trade and Investment Forum opens office in Dhaka
Online pharmacy MedEasy raises $750,000
Adamjee EPZ gets $12.2m Chinese investment
August food inflation rises to record 12.54pc
BoP woes continue as FAD widens 13-fold in July to $895m
ECNEC okays 19 projects involving Tk 18,066.52 cr
Ransomware dwell time shrinks to 8 days in H1'23:  Sophos


Latest News
Argentina win without Messi, Bielsa's Uruguay fall in Ecuador
India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs to qualify for Final
Bangladesh poses add'l export potential of $22.5b for non-RMG products
Minor child 'killed after rape' in Jhenaidah
Saudi firm to invest $100 million in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel on Oct 28
Two drown in Satkhira pond
ECNEC approves Tk 4,283cr project to enhance facilities at Mongla Port
College student drowns in Dhaka College pond
Commodity prices remain stable: Commerce Minister
Most Read News
Rare green comet Nishimura will be closest to earth Tuesday
President's APS Mamun first attacked ADC Harun: DB chief
Justice Obaidul Hassan made acting Chief Justice
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Belai Beel in existential crisis
'My husband assaults ADC Harun Sir first'
15 indicted over ASP Anisul murder
Neutrality can fortify the global position of Bangladesh
Challenges for digital banks in Bangladesh
Ragging menace must be stopped
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft