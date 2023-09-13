Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 13 September, 2023, 9:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

WTO warns of first signs of trade de-globalisation

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

GENEVA, Sept 12: The de-globalisation of international trade is far from being a reality, but "the first signs of fragmentation" are appearing, the WTO warned Tuesday, concerned of the effects of the phenomenon on growth and development.
The idea of "de-globalisation" has gained traction since the war in Ukraine and pandemic-related lockdowns in China prompted significant disruption to global supply chains.
In its annual report on international trade, economists with the World Trade Organization (WTO) argued in favour of "reglobalisation" as "the first signs of trade fragmentation threaten to slow growth and development".
For several decades, the expansion of global trade has surpassed global economic growth, but the trend "kind of stopped around the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, and since then, it's been kind of stagnating", WTO chief economist Ralph Ossa told AFP.
After this phase of slowing globalisation, the question is "whether we are moving towards a phase of deglobalisation", he said, as the report shows geopolitical tensions are beginning to have an impact on trade flows around the world. "We're quite far away from deglobalising, but at the same time, you start seeing... the first cracks in the system," said Ossa, pointing out trade fragmentation tends to follow geopolitical divisions, particularly since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The WTO calculated trade between two geopolitical blocs that were split according to how they vote at the UN General Assembly. It did not identify countries by name but tensions have risen between the West and Russia and China in recent years.
The report said the flow of goods between the two sides has grown between four and six percent slower than within each bloc."We're really at a crossroads here," said WTO research economist Victor Stolzenburg, who coordinated the report.
"Either we try to reembrace globalisation or we're going to continue to go down this path, this path towards fragmentation," Stolzenburg said.
The WTO warned that a division of world trade into two distinct blocs would cost the world an estimated at five percent of real income, with some developing economies facing double-digit losses.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Stocks rebound on fresh stakes
C’wealth Trade and Investment Forum opens office in Dhaka
Online pharmacy MedEasy raises $750,000
Adamjee EPZ gets $12.2m Chinese investment
August food inflation rises to record 12.54pc
BoP woes continue as FAD widens 13-fold in July to $895m
ECNEC okays 19 projects involving Tk 18,066.52 cr
Ransomware dwell time shrinks to 8 days in H1'23:  Sophos


Latest News
Argentina win without Messi, Bielsa's Uruguay fall in Ecuador
India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs to qualify for Final
Bangladesh poses add'l export potential of $22.5b for non-RMG products
Minor child 'killed after rape' in Jhenaidah
Saudi firm to invest $100 million in Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel on Oct 28
Two drown in Satkhira pond
ECNEC approves Tk 4,283cr project to enhance facilities at Mongla Port
College student drowns in Dhaka College pond
Commodity prices remain stable: Commerce Minister
Most Read News
Rare green comet Nishimura will be closest to earth Tuesday
President's APS Mamun first attacked ADC Harun: DB chief
Justice Obaidul Hassan made acting Chief Justice
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Belai Beel in existential crisis
'My husband assaults ADC Harun Sir first'
15 indicted over ASP Anisul murder
Neutrality can fortify the global position of Bangladesh
Challenges for digital banks in Bangladesh
Ragging menace must be stopped
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft