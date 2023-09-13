BD gets $369m remittance in first week of Sept

Bangladesh received $368.87 million (Tk 40.38 billion) in remittances during the first week of the current month, according to a recent Bangladesh Bank (BB) report.

Of the $368.87 million, $32.08 million came through state-owned banks, $329.12 million via private banks, and 1.76 million through foreign banks.

In June of this year, Bangladesh received $2.2 billion in remittances, marking the highest foreign income for a single month in the last three years.



