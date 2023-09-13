Govt reduces borrowing from BB to ease inflation





The government borrowed Tk 18,805 crore from commercial banks while repaid Tk 22,008 crore to the central bank in July-August, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.

In August, the government chose to repay Tk 3,282 crore instead of seeking additional funds from the banking system. Bankers said the decision to increase borrowing from commercial banks was made to alleviate pressure on the central bank.

However, increased borrowing from commercial banks may have worsen the ongoing liquidity crisis in the banking sector, they said.

The total excess liquidity in the banking sector plunged to Tk 1.36 lakh crore while excess cash liquidity declined to Tk 11,000 crore in June.

This process consequently absorbed an equivalent amount of taka from the banking system.

Furthermore, the presence of high levels of distressed assets, particularly non-performing loans (NPL), coupled with sluggish deposit growth, has already put a significant pressure on the liquidity condition in the banking sector.

In preceding financial year 2022-23, the government's borrowing from the country's banking sector amounted to Tk 1.24 lakh crore. Of the amount, Tk 98,826 crore was borrowed from the central bank and Tk 25,296 crore from commercial banks.

Following the substantial borrowing from central bank, the government exercised cautions, recognising that further borrowing from BB could exacerbate inflationary pressures.

When the central bank extends loans to the government, it effectively injects new money into the economy, potentially driving up consumer prices and contributing to inflation, bankers said.

To manage its borrowing needs, the government primarily relies on advances, overdrafts, and the issuance of treasury bills and bonds from the banking system.

The heavy reliance on borrowing from the banking system may signal challenges in revenue generation and limited access to alternative financing avenues, bankers said.

The government borrowing from non-banking domestic sources includes government T-bills and bonds owned by non-bank financial institutions, insurance firms, and private investors, as well as savings vehicles developed by the Department of National Savings.

The total outstanding loans of the government from the commercial banks increased to Tk 2,54,943 crore on August 31, 2023 against Tk 2,39,615 crore on June 30, 2023, according to the BB data.

However, the government's total outstanding borrowing from the banking sector declined to Tk 3,90,495 lakh crore as on August 31, 2023 against Tk 3,97,292 lakh crore on June 30, 2023.



Over the past 26 months, the central bank liquidated approximately $23 billion from its reserves. This included $2 billion allocated to banks in July and August of 2023-24, $13.5 billion in FY23, and $7.62 billion in FY22.