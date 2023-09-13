Market monitoring starts today to bring down potato price





With cost of transport, cold storage charge at Tk 5 and such others expenses, potato price should not be more than Tk 35 to Tk 36 at consumers' level.

It was stated by Director General of National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate AHM Safikuzzaman on Tuesday at press briefing saying it must come down. He said instructions will be sent to all parties from the Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday to increase market monitoring at local level.

"The Ministry of Agriculture is working, we are also working, hopefully we will be able to bring down potato price within next week," he added.

He made the disclosure after a discussion meeting with wholesalers, retailers and other related market operators to reign in the potato price keeping the supply normal. The meeting was held at the Directorate's head office on Tuesday.

They moreover complained retail traders are making extra profit. Retailers, on the other hand, blamed supply shortages at wholesalers' level. Others say reducing supply of potatoes from the freezer is causing supply shortage and price hike.

The president of Bangladesh Cold Storage Association (BCSA) Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu claimed traders store potatoes in cold storage. The association members are not involved in the price hike.

He said, at field level, potato traders buy at Tk 10 to Tk 12 per kg and arranging cold storage at a cost between Tk 18 to Tk 20. Besides transportation and other expenses, the highest price of potato is Tk 27 to Tk 28, but traders are making exorbitant profit.

Potato comes to wholesale market in the capital at a cost ofTk 31 to Tk 32. Selling it at Tk 48 to 50 is quite unreasonable, it must stop, he said.

He said, we see exorbitant price gap and to reduce this we will start strict market monitoring from Wednesday. But we are not fixing the potato price; only prices of imported commodities can be set by law, Not agricultural products like potatoes, he said.

AHM Safikuzzaman said, potatoes will not be allowed to be bought and sold without a valid buying receipt from Wednesday. Dhaka's Shyambazar and Chittagong's Khatunganj market will be monitored, he said in this respect.

