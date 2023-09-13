Video
Wednesday, 13 September, 2023, 9:35 AM
Home Business

EBL launches wearable payment solution in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 13 September, 2023
Business Desk

EBL launches wearable payment solution in Bangladesh

EBL launches wearable payment solution in Bangladesh

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) in collaboration with Payment Network partners Mastercard and Visa has officially launched the nation's first wearable payment devices branded WEAREBL at a gala evening at its head office in the city recently, says a press release.

Planning Minister MA Mannan, MP launched the WEAREBL as chief guest, and said, "This is a milestone in payment solutions in Bangladesh."
Ali Reza Iftekhar Managing Director and CEO of EBL said, "It's time for banking in Bangladesh to embrace global trends and technology. 

Contactless payments are relatively new but hold great potential, as EBL aims to integrate functionality, style, and simplicity into all our wearable devices and future solutions. We are committed to bringing to the market more groundbreaking solutions."

Md. Sharafat Ullah Khan, Director, Payment Systems Department (PSD), Bangladesh Bank, was present as the special guest on the occasion. Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager - Bangladesh, Mastercard; Soumya Basu, Country Manager - Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, Visa; Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking, and M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL, along with senior officials from the concerned organisations were also present.
WEAREBL will be available in a compact payment ring, a versatile phone holder grip, a stylish and fashionable wristband, and a compact portable fob sleeve. Existing EBL premium category Visa and Mastercard Credit Cardholders (Platinum, Titanium, Signature, World and Infinite Card) can pre-book their preferred device(s) using link/QR www.ebl.com.bd/wearebl.



