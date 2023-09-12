

3 killed in Cumilla road mishap





The accident happened in Harikhola area of the upazila around 10:15 am.





Witnesses said a passenger bus was going to Chattogram in the morning. On the way, it lost control and overturned on the highway while trying to save a motorcycle in that area. Two pedestrians who were standing on the side of the road died on the spot.



The seriously injured motorcyclist died on the way to hospital.



Elliotganj Highway Police outpost sergeant Nazmul Huda confirmed it.

