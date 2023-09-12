Child dies from snake bite







The dead was Siam Babu, 9, son of Humayun Kabir, a resident of Andolgram Nayagram village under Putimara union of the upazila.



Local UP chairman Anisur Rahman said a poisonous snake bit the leg of the boy early in the morning while he was sleeping at her house.

Family members rescued him and took to Birampur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctors referred him Dinajpur Medical College Hospital but he died on the way.



