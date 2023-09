Unidentified man's floating body recovered in Noakhali





According to police, in the morning, local people spotted the body floating at Kamlar Dighi in the Meghna coast and informed police.





Hatia Police officer-in-charge Amir Hossain said police are trying to find out the identity of the body. Police recovered the floating body of an unidentified man from the Meghna coast at Hatia upazila in Noakhali district on Tuesday.According to police, in the morning, local people spotted the body floating at Kamlar Dighi in the Meghna coast and informed police.On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali Sadar Hospital morgue.Hatia Police officer-in-charge Amir Hossain said police are trying to find out the identity of the body.

TIT/SR