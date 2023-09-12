Traditional boat race held in Manikganj

Video
Home Countryside

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:48 PM  Count : 208
Observer Correspondent

A traditional boat race was held at Singair upazila in Manikganj district on Monday afternoon.

Singair Upazila Parishad organized the boat race at the junction of the Dhaleshwari and the Kalganga rivers at Chandahar on the occasion of celebrating Local Government Day 2023.
Thousands of people including women and children from Dhaka's Nawabganj, Savar, Manikganj and surrounding areas gathered on the bank of the rivers to enjoy the boat race. Many spectators appeared with engine driven boats decorated in different colors.

A total of 15 boats participated from different areas of the district in the race. About 40 to 50 sailors were seen on each boat.

At the beginning of the competition, several boats are lowered into the river with the beat of drums. The boatmen participated wearing colorful clothes including red, blue and yellow. At that time, millions of spectators on both sides of the river encouraged them with slogans and applause.

In the competition among the boats, Hatnir Raj secured the first position, Sonar Bangla second and Rajahans third.

Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Sabbirul Imlam was present as the chief guest on the occasion and distributed the prizes among the winners.

At that time, Manikganj deputy commissioner Rehena Akter, upazila chairman Mushfiqur Rahman Khan Hannan, additional superintendent of police Imtiaz Mahbub, upazila nirbahi officer Dipan Debnath were present, among others.

