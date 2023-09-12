15 indicted over ASP Anisul murder







A court in Dhaka on Tuesday framed charges against 15 people, including National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital (NIMH) registrar Abdullah Al Mamun, in a case filed over the death of ASP Anisul Karim Shipon.





Dhaka's Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court Judge Sheikh Samidul Islam framed the charges dismissing the acquittal petition of the accused.





Among the accused, Abdullah Al Mamun and 13 others are now on bail, while accused Sakhawat Hossain Rimon went abroad to avoid the arrest and charge was framed against him in his absence.

The court fixed November 9 for starting the trial of the case.





The 13 other accused are Mind Aid Psychiatry and De-Addiction Hospital directors Fatema Khatun Moyna, Abdullah Al Mamun and Sazzad Amin; marketing manager Arif Mahmud Joy; coordinator Redwan Sabbir Sajib; kitchen staffer Masud Khan; ward boys Jobayer Hossain, Tanif Mollah, Sajeeb Chowdhury, Asim Kumar Pal and Saiful Islam Palash; guard Liton Ahamed; and pharmacist Tanvir Hasan.





Senior ASP Md Anisul Karim Shipon went to the Mind Aid Psychiatry and De-Addiction Hospital on November 9, 2020, for taking treatment. At one point, the employees of the hospital started beating him mercilessly, which got recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital. Anisul, later, succumbed to his injuries.





Anisul's father heroic Freedom Fighter Md Faizuddin Ahammed on November 10, 2020, filed the case with Adabar Police Station against the 15.





