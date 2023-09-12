Recent discussion with the US leadership is encouraging: Momen







Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said that all should work together sincerely so that the ugly face of terrorism and radicalism do not resurface in the form it was rampant from 2001 through 2006.

"It has taken many steps to end terrorism. In Bangladesh, due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's zero tolerance policy against terrorism, there have not been any bomb blasts, grenade attacks, and fear of deaths due to terrorist attacks," Momen said.





In a statement he said, "I recall with sadness the 9/11 Twin Towers devastation, in which 2,988 innocent people lost their lives, of whom 6 were from Bangladesh and 3 were from my own district, Sylhet.""While we pray for their salvation, we hope that such an incident never occurs again," Momen said, reports UNB.The Foreign Minister said they are pleased that their recent discussion with the US leadership is encouraging.