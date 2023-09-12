Inspector Golam Mostafa transferred for beating up BCL leaders





Shahbagh Police Station Inspector (Operations) Golam Mostafa has been transferred to the Central Reserve Office of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).





The new posting order was issued by DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on Monday night.





The order will come into effect immediately, the notification said.





Meanwhile, DMP's Detective Branch of police's Gulshan zone inspector Arshad Hossain has been appointed as the inspector of the Shahbagh Police Station.

Earlier, Chhatra League leader Anwar Hossain Nayeem said to media that Golam Mostafa also beat up them with ADC Harun Ar Rashid.





On Saturday (September 9), some police members led by ADC Harun tortured two BCL leaders inside Shahbagh Police Station following an altercation over a matter at BIRDEM Hospital.





The two leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, are known as Anwar Hossain Nayeem, organising secretary, and Sharif Ahmed Munim, science affairs secretary. Both are the leaders of BCL central committee.





TF

