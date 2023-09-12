Dengue death toll rises to 741 with 11 more deaths







During the period, 2, 944 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



Of the new patients, 967 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 9,816 dengue patients, including 4,207 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.



So far, the DGHS has recorded 151,272 dengue cases, 140,715 recoveries.



