Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, 7:01 AM
Dengue death toll rises to 741 with 11 more deaths

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Eleven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 741 this year.

During the period, 2, 944 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 967 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 9,816 dengue patients, including 4,207 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 151,272 dengue cases, 140,715 recoveries.

In the first 10 days of September, the Aedes mosquito-borne Dengue has claimed the lives of 137 people across the country. 24,520 cases were reported during the same period.    �UNB




