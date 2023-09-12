Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, 7:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Assault On 2 BCL Leaders

ADC Harun suspended

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Additional Deputy Commi-ssioner (ADC) of Ramna Zone under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Harun-ar-Rashid was suspended on Monday for allegedly beating two central leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) inside Shahbagh police station.

A notification was issued by the Public Security Division of the Home Ministry in this regard. Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division Md. Mostafizur Rahman signed the notification.

During suspension, he will remain attached to the police headquarters and will obtain subsistence allowance according to the rules, the notification said.

Earlier, the DMP formed a three-member committee on Monday afternoon to look into the allegation of torture on two BCL leaders by ADC Harun.    

The committee was also asked to submit its report within two working days.

The central committee's Organising Secretary Anwar Hossen Nayeem and Science Affairs Secretary Sharif Ahmed Munim and some other fellows locked into an altercation with ADC Harun over a matter at Birdem Hospital at Shahbagh on Saturday evening.  

However, ADC Harun managed to escape from there. After a while he appeared at the incident place with police forces and took Nayeem and Sharif to the Shahbagh Police station and beat them roughly.

Around 1:00 am at night, they were set free from the police station and taken to the hospital for treatment.  

It was learnt that ADC Harun was chatting with a woman police officer of 33rd BCS at Birdem Hospital.

  The woman official's husband came to know about this and went there with Naeem and Munim.  The woman officer's husband is also an administration cadre officer and former leader of Chhatra League and all of them are from Gazipur.   

On Sunday, police headquarters transferred ADC Harun to the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) from the DMP.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Dengue death toll rises to 741 with 11 more deaths
ADC Harun suspended
BD, France to boost ties in business, climate, defence
Macron relishes Hilsha, Kacchi Biryani  
Govt takes project to facilitate Sajek amenities
Dhaka-Paris ties will be transformed into strategic partnership: PM
14 dengue patients die, 2,993 hospitalised in 24-hrs
Overseas Employment and Migrants (amend) Bill placed in JS


Latest News
Highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash tells one-sided story
Man crushed under train in B'baria
Teenager killed in Bogura road crash
Youth killed in Rajshahi road accident
President Macron takes boat trip on Turag River
Pakistan fall under pressure losing four early wickets
Minor child drowns in Natore ditch
150 killed, hundreds more feared dead as Storm Daniel sweeps Libya
France happy with Bangladesh’s commitment for acquisition of 10 A350
Female HSC candidate found dead in Patukhali
Most Read News
Smart technology must for our agriculture
Investing in power sector, foreign investors transform the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh
Let private sector participate in our water supply trade
ADC Harun suspended over assaulting 2 BCL leaders
Students get tree saplings in Panchagarh
Sagar-Runi murder case probe report submission deferred for 101st time
One dead, 7 injured on Bangabandhu Expressway collision
3 Bangladeshi family members killed in UK road crash
Macron spends Joler Gaan's Rahul’s house 1 hour and 40 minutes
Mother-son killed being hit by car on Sylhet-Dhaka highway
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft