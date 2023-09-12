ADC Harun suspended







A notification was issued by the Public Security Division of the Home Ministry in this regard. Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division Md. Mostafizur Rahman signed the notification.



During suspension, he will remain attached to the police headquarters and will obtain subsistence allowance according to the rules, the notification said.

Earlier, the DMP formed a three-member committee on Monday afternoon to look into the allegation of torture on two BCL leaders by ADC Harun.



The committee was also asked to submit its report within two working days.



The central committee's Organising Secretary Anwar Hossen Nayeem and Science Affairs Secretary Sharif Ahmed Munim and some other fellows locked into an altercation with ADC Harun over a matter at Birdem Hospital at Shahbagh on Saturday evening.



However, ADC Harun managed to escape from there. After a while he appeared at the incident place with police forces and took Nayeem and Sharif to the Shahbagh Police station and beat them roughly.



Around 1:00 am at night, they were set free from the police station and taken to the hospital for treatment.



It was learnt that ADC Harun was chatting with a woman police officer of 33rd BCS at Birdem Hospital.



The woman official's husband came to know about this and went there with Naeem and Munim. The woman officer's husband is also an administration cadre officer and former leader of Chhatra League and all of them are from Gazipur.



On Sunday, police headquarters transferred ADC Harun to the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) from the DMP. �UNB

Additional Deputy Commi-ssioner (ADC) of Ramna Zone under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Harun-ar-Rashid was suspended on Monday for allegedly beating two central leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) inside Shahbagh police station.A notification was issued by the Public Security Division of the Home Ministry in this regard. Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division Md. Mostafizur Rahman signed the notification.During suspension, he will remain attached to the police headquarters and will obtain subsistence allowance according to the rules, the notification said.Earlier, the DMP formed a three-member committee on Monday afternoon to look into the allegation of torture on two BCL leaders by ADC Harun.The committee was also asked to submit its report within two working days.The central committee's Organising Secretary Anwar Hossen Nayeem and Science Affairs Secretary Sharif Ahmed Munim and some other fellows locked into an altercation with ADC Harun over a matter at Birdem Hospital at Shahbagh on Saturday evening.However, ADC Harun managed to escape from there. After a while he appeared at the incident place with police forces and took Nayeem and Sharif to the Shahbagh Police station and beat them roughly.Around 1:00 am at night, they were set free from the police station and taken to the hospital for treatment.It was learnt that ADC Harun was chatting with a woman police officer of 33rd BCS at Birdem Hospital.The woman official's husband came to know about this and went there with Naeem and Munim. The woman officer's husband is also an administration cadre officer and former leader of Chhatra League and all of them are from Gazipur.On Sunday, police headquarters transferred ADC Harun to the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) from the DMP. �UNB