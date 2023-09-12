Video
Macron relishes Hilsha, Kacchi Biryani  

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, who visited Dhaka, was entertained with a variety of Bengali dishes including Hilsha fish, Kacchi Biryani, Amra juice, Rasgulla and Pitha (cake) on Sunday night.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina organized a state banquet and cultural programme in honour of the French President at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital.

French President Emmanuel Macron was on a two-day visit to Bangladesh. The French President has arrived Dhaka on Sunday evening on a bilateral visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. After 33 years, this is the first time a French President visited Bangladesh. This day there was a surprise for him at dinner. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hosted a dinner in honour of Macron. 'Amra Juice' was served as a welcome drink for dinner.

According to sources, the France President was happy to eat this new flavoured juice. Along with this, he was given the famous food of Bangladesh, Piaju and Samucha. He was entertained with 16 types of food at dinner. The entire arrangement was held at Hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka. The dinner hosted in honour of President Emmanuel Macron featured the famous Padma Hilsha and Kacchi Biryani.

Hasan Jahid Tusher, Deputy Press Secretary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said that the French President had smoked Hilsha, Piaju, Samucha and so much more as an appetizer. South Indian Mulligatawny Curry Soup served with bread and butter. Besides, the main course consisted of Mutton Kacchi Biryani, Beef Shik Kabab, Chicken Korma, Roasted Lobster, Sour Brinjal Curry and Luchi.

Patishapta pitha, sweet curd, rasgulla and various fruits were served at the conclusion. Beverages included fruit juices, soft drinks, tea and coffee of choice.

French President Emmanuel Macron left Dhaka on Monday afternoon after a whirlwind visit branding Bangladesh.

The President's aircraft took off at around 3:00pm from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with Foreign Minister Dr Ak Abdul Momen and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud saw off.



Macron relishes Hilsha, Kacchi Biryani  
